Isabel A. Meyerholtz
1934 - 2020
Isabel A. Meyerholtz

Ripon - Isabel Ann Meyerholtz was born in Ripon, Wisconsin, on October 9, 1934, to Henry and Lillie Meyerholtz. She was the eldest of six children. Isabel passed to her rest on October 10, 2020.

Her first few years were spent on a farm in Ripon, then in Green Lake, after 1960, a farm in Fremont, Wisconsin, and finally she resided the last 20 years of her life in Riverdale, Georgia, with one of her sisters and her mother, who passed away in 2002.

Isabel worked to help the family and assisted with many of the chores of running a farm. When she moved to Georgia later in life, she helped keep the house in order and enjoyed her retirement.

Isabel loved to travel and had been to nearly every state in the United States, including several trips to Alaska by air, by car, and by ship. She visited many of America's national parks and traveled to the Maritime Provinces of eastern Canada, the Bahamas, Key West, Mexico, and Central America. Everywhere she went she would pick up special souvenirs and she loved reminiscing about those trips.

She also loved to gather knowledge about subjects like family history, U.S. Presidents, and U.S. states. She could identify the capitol buildings of the various states on sight and could rattle off official birds and flowers of the states as well. She had a particular fondness for the films of John Wayne, and watched them many times each. She also loved to wear daring colors and patterns, and in her later years was recognizable to folks all around Riverdale for her bright orange outfits, bold hats, and striped socks. She kept careful track of birthday and anniversary dates, and family members would regularly receive cards from her for those special occasions before receiving one from anyone else.

She is survived by her siblings, Beatrice Meyerholtz Briggs (Larry), Lindale,Texas; Delilah Meyerholtz Briggs (Elroy), Boulder, Colorado; William Meyerholtz (Sally), Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Rachel Meyerholtz Kemberling, Riverdale, Georgia; nieces, Kelly Phelps (Paul), Nan Kemberling (Scott Lange), Leah Meyerholtz (Jeremy Blum); nephews, Shawn Briggs (Lori), Jonathan Briggs, Scott Briggs, Jay Kemberling (Andrea), great nieces and nephews; her cousin Jim Davis (Phyllis), Green Lake, Wisconsin, and various other cousins from Wisconsin. She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Meyerholtz White.

Because of the pandemic, the family held private services. She is interred in the family plot in Bluffton Cemetery in Green Lake, Wisconsin.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
