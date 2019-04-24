|
Oshkosh - Iva May (Dorsey) Kalmerton, born in Bancroft, Wisconsin on August 4, 1929 to Walter Agnew Dorsey and Gladys Eva Dorsey, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was 89 years old. Iva graduated valedictorian from Neshkoro High School in 1947. On May 28, 1949, Iva married Lowell Hayes Kalmerton. They were happily married for just shy of 70 years and together they raised six children: Gail Kalmerton, Donald Kalmerton, Karen (Jerry) Krsnich, Alan (Cyndi) Kalmerton, Lorna (Mitch) Adams and Keith (Lisa) Kalmerton.
They were grandparents to 13: Danielle Hanken, Kristin Kalmerton, Sara (Tyler) Trampe, Kelly Kalmerton, Katie (Jeremy) Vilis, Samantha (Nathaniel) Baker, Andrew (Melissa) Krsnich, Karlee (Matt) Swenson, Kyle (Kelly) Kalmerton, Alana (Nick) Backman, Grant (Melanie) Kalmerton and Marina (Sam) Clifford. As their families grew there became six great grandchildren: Lily Burns, Reagan Trampe, Lucas Kalmerton, Keira Kalmerton and Jackson Backman. Iva's favorite saying was 'without family, you have nothing'. She had family!
Iva is further survived by her sister and best friend Arlene Gudden, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Thelma Bushweiler, and twin brother Ivan; grandson, Brandan Kalmerton and great grandson Camdon Daniel Baker as well as other brothers- and sisters-in-law.
The family thanks the staff of Aurora Hospital and Park View Health Center for the loving care they provided to Iva during her stays there.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 24, 2019