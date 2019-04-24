Services
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Resources
More Obituaries for Iva Kalmerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iva M. Kalmerton


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Iva M. Kalmerton Obituary
Oshkosh - Iva May (Dorsey) Kalmerton, born in Bancroft, Wisconsin on August 4, 1929 to Walter Agnew Dorsey and Gladys Eva Dorsey, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was 89 years old. Iva graduated valedictorian from Neshkoro High School in 1947. On May 28, 1949, Iva married Lowell Hayes Kalmerton. They were happily married for just shy of 70 years and together they raised six children: Gail Kalmerton, Donald Kalmerton, Karen (Jerry) Krsnich, Alan (Cyndi) Kalmerton, Lorna (Mitch) Adams and Keith (Lisa) Kalmerton.

They were grandparents to 13: Danielle Hanken, Kristin Kalmerton, Sara (Tyler) Trampe, Kelly Kalmerton, Katie (Jeremy) Vilis, Samantha (Nathaniel) Baker, Andrew (Melissa) Krsnich, Karlee (Matt) Swenson, Kyle (Kelly) Kalmerton, Alana (Nick) Backman, Grant (Melanie) Kalmerton and Marina (Sam) Clifford. As their families grew there became six great grandchildren: Lily Burns, Reagan Trampe, Lucas Kalmerton, Keira Kalmerton and Jackson Backman. Iva's favorite saying was 'without family, you have nothing'. She had family!

Iva is further survived by her sister and best friend Arlene Gudden, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Thelma Bushweiler, and twin brother Ivan; grandson, Brandan Kalmerton and great grandson Camdon Daniel Baker as well as other brothers- and sisters-in-law.

The family thanks the staff of Aurora Hospital and Park View Health Center for the loving care they provided to Iva during her stays there.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
Download Now