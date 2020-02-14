Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Hunter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Hunter Obituary
Jack Hunter

Prior Lake, MN - Age 73 of Prior Lake, MN, formerly of Omro, WI, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Services will be held later at Grace Lutheran Church, Omro, WI. Full obituary to follow. Survived by wife, Pamela (Miller); children, Brad (Cindy), Michael (Jessica), Lissa (Brian) Golanowski; 7 grandchildren; siblings, Ed (Cynthia) Hunter, Chuck (Debbie) Hunter, Bruce (Wendy) Hunter; brother-in-law Paul "Shorty" (Faye) Miller, sister-in-law Colleen Miller.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -