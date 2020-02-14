|
|
Jack Hunter
Prior Lake, MN - Age 73 of Prior Lake, MN, formerly of Omro, WI, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Services will be held later at Grace Lutheran Church, Omro, WI. Full obituary to follow. Survived by wife, Pamela (Miller); children, Brad (Cindy), Michael (Jessica), Lissa (Brian) Golanowski; 7 grandchildren; siblings, Ed (Cynthia) Hunter, Chuck (Debbie) Hunter, Bruce (Wendy) Hunter; brother-in-law Paul "Shorty" (Faye) Miller, sister-in-law Colleen Miller.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020