Jack Kriha
Omro - Jack Kriha passed away peacefully in his home on September 25, 2019, at the age of 67. Jack was born on May 28, 1952, to Rudolph and Jane Kriha. He attended Omro High School and was also a graduate of the Fox Valley Technical Institute. Jack was a lifelong farmer and worked for several implement dealers before starting his own tractor repair business, Kriha's Tractor and Equipment Repair. In recent years, he also began selling seed. He was known to work on all makes and models of tractors, but his real passion was repairing and restoring International Harvesters. His sociability, generosity, and wide-ranging mechanical expertise brought him much respect and many friendships within the community, and his presence will be sorely missed.
Jack was preceded in death by both his parents and his nephew, Jeff. He is survived by his sons, Arik of Madison and Brent (Jodi Spanbauer) of Milwaukee, and their mother, Gail of Omro; his brother Jim (Bonnie) of Ripon, and their children Cindy (Matt) Morse of Pickett and Russ of Berlin; his sister Joan (Larry) Walls of Sault Saint Marie, ON, and their children John (Suzette), Alan (Wendy), Jamie (Carrie), and Lesli Ann. He was also succeeded by a number of great-nieces and -nephews, including Weston and Macy Morse, and Kaylee Kriha.
Visitation hours will be available for friends and family at the Kwiatkowski Funeral Home, 425 Jefferson Ave., Omro, Wisconsin, on Monday, September 30, from 9:00 to 11:00am, with funeral services to follow immediately thereafter. Beginning at 12:30, a memorial luncheon will also be held at the Rushford Town Hall.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 28, 2019