Jack Lawrence Hunter
Prior Lake, mn - Jack Lawrence Hunter, age 73, of Prior Lake, MN passed away at home on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Jack was born on May 25, 1946 in Oshkosh, WI, the son of Lawrence and Evelyn (Meyer) Hunter. He was raised on the family farm near Pickett, WI. Upon graduation from high school, he entered the US Coast Guard Academy. Jack received his BSME degree at UW-Madison. He worked at Ellerbe Becket, traveling the United States as well as internationally. He retired from Ryan Companies in 2016.
On June 9, 1973 in Omro, WI, Jack married the love of his life, Pamela Miller. Jack was a devoted husband, proud father and a loving Papa Jack.
A man of deep faith, Jack made many mission trips to Haiti. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran, Prior Lake. Jack was also involved with Hospitality House Youth Development in North Minneapolis.
Jack will be missed by his wife, Pamela; children, Brad (Cindy) Hunter, Michael (Jessica) Hunter, Lissa (Brian) Golanowski; grandchildren, Ben, Sophie & Violet Hunter, Marinna, Grace & Talia Hunter, Jackson Golanowski; siblings, Ed (Cynthia) Hunter, Chuck (Debbie) Hunter, Bruce (Wendy) Hunter; friends relatives and. Jack joins his parents; in-laws, Paul & Ruth Miller and brother-in-law, Earl Miller in heaven.
A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Omro, WI, on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2:00PM. There will be a Visitation from 1PM until the service. A reception will follow.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 11 to Mar. 28, 2020