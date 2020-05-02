Services
Jack Vienola


1942 - 2020
Jack Vienola Obituary
Jack Vienola

Fond du Lac - Jack Vienola passed away April 29, 2020. He was born April 26, 1942 to Dorothy (Maki) and Thomas Vienola.

Jack was an active member of the Eagles Club in Fond du Lac and enjoyed driving his motorcycle. He loved to watch the Green Bay Packers play and loved the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jack is survived by his wife, Barb Vienola; sons, John (Brenda) Vienola, Jeffrey Vienola; stepson, John; stepdaughter, Beth; brothers, Thomas (Cheryl) Vienola, Jerry Scherr; sisters, Deb Schreiber and Marlene Teela Lenz; sister-in-law, Cindy Vienola; grandchildren, Josh (Keiley) Vienola, Jordan (Henry) Kubicki, Brandon (Cassandra) Dodd, Brooke (Justin) Hayes, Vanessa (Gary) Gomoll, James Vienola, and Felicia (Brandon) Souza; 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Keith Vienola, and his parents, Thomas Vienola, and Dorothy Sincavage.

Due to COVID-19 there are no services being held at this time.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 2 to May 3, 2020
