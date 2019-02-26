|
Jack W. Tucker
Oshkosh - Jack W. Tucker, of Cedarburg, formerly of Oshkosh, passed away on February 20, 2019, at the Lawlis Family Hospice, in Mequon, at the age of 87 years.
Jack was born on April 6, 1931, in Oshkosh, the son of the late Clarence W. Chellow and Lois G. (nee Frank) Chellow. In 1946, he was adopted by E. Ross Tucker after his mother remarried.
Jack served his country in the United States Marine Corp., and had enlisted in April of 1948. He served 7 months in action during the Korean War where he was wounded for which he received the Purple Heart. He was also awarded the Bronze Star with "V" for outstanding bravery. Jack attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, and was honorable discharged in April of 1952. Jack was later united in marriage to Marlene T. Koeck, on August 6, 1955. They remained married for 53 years until Marlene preceded him in death.
Jack was employed at Rockwell International, in Oshkosh, for 31 years; the last 29 years he was in management. He retired from that position back in 1993. Jack received a private pilot's license in 1969, and he also served as a certified ski instructor for over 40 years. He was Past President of the Oshkosh Management Club, a member of the Elks Lodge 292, the American Legion Post, a past VFW member, Leatherman Classic Country Dancers, and Timbertop Square Dance Group. Although Jack was a very active man, his true love was traveling and most importantly spending time with his family.
Jack also served his community volunteering with the Salvation Army, various nursing homes, and at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. He is a former member of Sacred Heart Church and St. Peter's Church.
Jack is survived by his daughters, Brenda (David) Stark, Rhonda Tucker, and Carol (Charlie) Martin; grandchildren, Daniel, Nathan, Krista (Chapin), Abby, Austin, Ryan, Laura (Luke), and Jennifer; and great-grandchildren, Charlie and Leila. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, of 53 years, Marlene Tucker.
Private family services will be held. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, at Lake View Memorial Park, in Oshkosh. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Tucker family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Jack can be made to Homes For Our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780 are appreciated.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 26, 2019