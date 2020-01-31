Resources
Jack Wagner

Jack Wagner Obituary
Oshkosh - Jack T. Wagner, age 21 passed away on January 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service for Jack will be held at St. Raphael the Archangel Parish (830 S Westhaven Dr)on February 6, 2020 at 5PM. Father Tom Long will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 3PM until the time of the service. A full obituary will be in the Wednesday of the Northwestern. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Konrad-Behlman (920)231-1510



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
