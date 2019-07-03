|
|
Jacob I. Quast, age 24 of Oshkosh, passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2019. Jacob was born to Dean and Maria Quast in November of 1994.
Jacob worked as a machinist at Pack Air, Inc. and was a former member of Trinity Episcopal Church where he served as an acolyte and a member of the youth group. Jacob enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, grilling out, and most of all spending time with his family. Jacob was also a proud Boy Scout (Troop #623 in Omro), obtaining the rank of Life (Life for Life) as well as a member of the Sons of the Legion in Omro (American Legion Post 234).
He is lovingly survived by his parents, Dean (Laura) Quast and Maria Quast; sisters, Natasha (Scott) Wirch, and Katreesa (Brandon) Quast; nieces, Mackenzie, Allie, and Olivia; grandparents, Marge Quast, Janet (Richard) Bieshke, and Gary (Norene) Bauer; uncles, Kevin Quast, Troy (Joe) Quast, and Thomas (Jolene) Bauer, and his aunt Lynn Burgess. Jacob is further survived by many family members and friends who he loved dearly.
Jacob was preceded in death by his infant brother, Issiah Quast, Grandfather Henry Quast, and cousins Zachary Quast, and Spencer Bauer.
A celebration of life will be held on July 9th, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 311 Division St. at 1pm with Father Chris Arnold officiating as well as Deacons Nancy Behm and Sandy Muinde. Visitation will be held from 11am until the time of service.
Even in his short life, Jacob was able to save several lives by giving the gift of organ donation.
The family would like to thank the amazing team at UW Madison Hospital for their generosity, love, care, and support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution that will be put towards funeral expenses.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on July 3, 2019