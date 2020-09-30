Jacob J. "Jake" GoniaOshkosh, WI - Jacob J. "Jake" Gonia, age 79, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020. He was born on October 24, 1940 in Milwaukee a son of the late Edward and Laura (Burnski) Gonia. He married the former Helen S. Sukanen on August 7, 1965. Jake had worked for Oshkosh Truck Corp. and he had also done handy work for many years. Greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing and was also known to enjoy a cigar and beer.He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his wife Helen; three sons, John, Charles (Louise Bell), and Shannon (Amy) Gonia; three grandchildren, Brandon, Kaelie and Emilee. He is further survived by a brother, William (Brenda) Gonia; three sisters, Delores Smrz, Sister Henrita and Mary Ann Wilkins; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by sisters, Lorraine Socolick and Bernice Timm; brothers, Erwin, Joseph, Harry, Elmer and Edward.Private family services will be held for Jake at the Poklasny Funeral Home.