Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Lake Winneconne Park Barn
244 Parkway Dr.
Winneconne, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Spencer


1993 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacob Spencer Obituary
Jacob Spencer

Princeton - Jacob Spencer, age 25, of Princeton, died Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born August 5, 1993, in Oshkosh to Joseph Spencer Jr. and Margaret "Margie" (Neau) Spencer. Jacob was a 2011 graduate of Omro High School. He truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and his beautiful smile and big heart will be missed by many.

Jacob is survived by his mother, Margie Eckstein (Dion); his long-time girlfriend, Alexis Salzsieder; uncles and aunts, Robert (Julie) Neau, Gary (Jeanette) Neau, Bill (Betty) Neau, Eric (Becca) Spencer, Sonia Quiroz, Michael Spencer, Nathan (Katrina) Elliott, Jimmy (Annie) Landreth, Larry (Amy) Raygo; cousins, Lindsey Neau, Brittini Raygo, Connor Raygo, Sara Elliott, Damian Spencer, Zana Zanora, Angelic Milan, William Spencer, Mitchell Spencer, Zachary Spencer, Anabel Spencer, Samantha Spencer, Michael Spencer, Khloe Spencer; other relatives, and many friends.

Preceding Jacob in death were his father, Joseph Spencer Jr.; grandparents, Clifton and Patricia Neau, Joseph Spencer Sr., Reta Grant; aunts and uncles, Geraldine Elliott, Daniel Neau, Leon and Gwen Neau, and Ron Raygo.

A celebration of Jacob's life will be on Friday, May 24, 2019, starting at 3:00 p.m. and will be held at the Lake Winneconne Park Barn 244 Parkway Dr. Winneconne.

Jacob's family wishes to thank the ICU staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. A special thank you to Mitch, Tabby, and the ThedaCare at Home Hospice team who were so kind and caring.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now