|
|
Jacob Spencer
Princeton - Jacob Spencer, age 25, of Princeton, died Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born August 5, 1993, in Oshkosh to Joseph Spencer Jr. and Margaret "Margie" (Neau) Spencer. Jacob was a 2011 graduate of Omro High School. He truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and his beautiful smile and big heart will be missed by many.
Jacob is survived by his mother, Margie Eckstein (Dion); his long-time girlfriend, Alexis Salzsieder; uncles and aunts, Robert (Julie) Neau, Gary (Jeanette) Neau, Bill (Betty) Neau, Eric (Becca) Spencer, Sonia Quiroz, Michael Spencer, Nathan (Katrina) Elliott, Jimmy (Annie) Landreth, Larry (Amy) Raygo; cousins, Lindsey Neau, Brittini Raygo, Connor Raygo, Sara Elliott, Damian Spencer, Zana Zanora, Angelic Milan, William Spencer, Mitchell Spencer, Zachary Spencer, Anabel Spencer, Samantha Spencer, Michael Spencer, Khloe Spencer; other relatives, and many friends.
Preceding Jacob in death were his father, Joseph Spencer Jr.; grandparents, Clifton and Patricia Neau, Joseph Spencer Sr., Reta Grant; aunts and uncles, Geraldine Elliott, Daniel Neau, Leon and Gwen Neau, and Ron Raygo.
A celebration of Jacob's life will be on Friday, May 24, 2019, starting at 3:00 p.m. and will be held at the Lake Winneconne Park Barn 244 Parkway Dr. Winneconne.
Jacob's family wishes to thank the ICU staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. A special thank you to Mitch, Tabby, and the ThedaCare at Home Hospice team who were so kind and caring.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 22, 2019