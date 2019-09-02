|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Tesch
Wautoma / Oshkosh - Jacqueline A. "Jackie" (Hirtz) Tesch, entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on August 27, 2019. Jackie was born on March 12, 1936 in Milwaukee, daughter of John F. & Mildred (Bechteler) Hirtz. She was a 1954 graduate of Watertown High School. Jackie worked for Wisconsin Telephone Co. and Watertown Memorial Hospital. She married LeRoy A. Tesch on October 14, 1961 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown, WI. LeRoy and Jackie moved to Madison where they bought their first home in Monona Grove. After 6 years, LeRoy's job transferred them back to Watertown. They stayed there until 1978 when they chose a new lifestyle buying and building a log home in a wooded area outside of Wautoma in Mt. Morris. Jackie worked for the Waushara County Department of Aging where she retired after 20 years. She then worked part-time for 4 ½ years for Life Quest. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Wautoma for 38 years and an active member in the Ladies Evening Altar Guild and Ladies Circle of Peace. In 2015, following the death of her husband in 2011, Jackie moved to Oshkosh. She was a member of Living Water Lutheran Church and volunteered at Mercy Medical Hospital. Jackie enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers and her ladies' sheepshead card group. And most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her dear and close friends.
Jackie is survived by her children: Ramona (Dan) Moore, Arizona, Glenn Tesch, Arizona, Rebecca Tesch, Oshkosh and Jessica (Gregory) Schuman of Granger, IN; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; two sisters: Judith Mewis, Jefferson and Jerrianne (David) Shoemaker, Watertown; sisters in-law: Susan Tesch, Watertown, Judy Tesch, Joplin, MO; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: LeRoy in 2011; daughter: Donnalyn in 2018; her parents; brothers-in-law: Willaim Mewis; Robert Tesch, Gene Tesch, James Bartig, Donald Karnitz, Meredith Kephart; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Kephart, Anita Karnitz and Lorraine Bartig. Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 7 from 9:30am-11:00am with celebration of life worship service at 11:00am, at Living Water Lutheran Church in Oshkosh 1585 S. Oakwood Road with Rev. John S. Dorn presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Water Lutheran Church or St. Elizabeth Hospital Foundation-Hospice. The Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 2, 2019