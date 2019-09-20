|
|
Jacquelyn A. Greuel
Fond du Lac - Jacquelyn A. (Borcyk) Greuel, 72, of Fond du Lac, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on August 20, 1947 in Onawa, IA, the daughter of Leonard J. and Virginia R. Johnson Borcyk. On May 23, 1970, she married Robert Greuel at St. Rose Church in Genoa, NE.
Jacquelyn grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. She graduated from Westside High School, Class of 1965. She graduated from University of Nebraska-Omaha in January 1970. She taught at Pier Elementary School from September 1970 to January 2002. In retirement she worked 11 days a year in EAA security. She was involved with the North Fond du Lac knitting and crocheting group. Jacquelyn was an avid Neil Diamond fan and attended his concerts since 1980…"So Good-So Good".
She is survived by her husband, Robert Greuel of Fond du Lac, her son Burton Greuel of Appleton and her sister, Nancy (Ronald) Senske of Omaha, NE.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Private Family services will follow the visitation on Tuesday. Cremation will follow the funeral services.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019