James A. Brooks
Winneconne - James A. Brooks passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin at the age of 79. Jim was born on March 3, 1941, to Floyd and Violet (Hoppa) Brooks. He graduated from Winneconne High School in 1959. Jim enlisted in the military shortly after high school graduation. He married Susan Christensen in 1967 and they moved to the Wausau area. In 1969 Sue and Jim returned to Winneconne and purchased the Arrowhead Restaurant. Sue worked out front waitressing and Jim spent his time in the kitchen. Together they made a great team serving Winneconne's hungry locals and vacationers. They proudly ran the business together for more than 45 years. Through the years, many teens learned their first job skills at the Arrowhead with the guidance of Jim and Sue. Jim was proud the restaurant legacy could live on when his granddaughter, Ashley, took over the restaurant and reopened it this fall.
Jim became a Mason in March of 1979 and was a lifetime member of the Winneconne Masonic Lodge 186. During his time as a Mason, he held several offices including secretary and Senior Deacon. Most notably, he was Worshipful Master in 1984.
Many high school athletes and fans will also remember Jim as the bus driver that took them to and from sporting events. Jim enjoyed those drives especially when Sue would tag along and watch the game. Jim and Sue loved to travel together. They took many trips to New Orleans where they would eat at local establishments and collect unique trinkets to bring back. Jim really enjoyed the cruises. They took many, but he reminisced most fondly about Alaska and the Panama Canal. Another hobby that Jim and Sue had was their garden. Jim especially enjoyed the fresh tomatoes and rhubarb that they grew. He made an excellent rhubarb pie. When Jim wasn't at the restaurant, he spent much of his time reading Westerns. He usually had a few Louis L'Amour books close at hand.
James is survived by his mother, Violet Krell of Winneconne; a brother, Robert (Marjorie) of Kentucky; his sons, Steve (Tammy) Brooks of Winneconne; Chris (Val) Brooks of Bonduel; five grandchildren, Alexandrea (fiancé Adam), Ashley, Trenton, Kaitlin and Dylan; sister-in-law Sally Christensen (Rhonda) of Gilbert, AZ; and numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan on March 4, 2015, as well as his sister, Mary Luce on October 8, 2003.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home, 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Rose McCurdy officiating. We understand that the pandemic may limit your ability to attend the service. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers. Burial will be in the Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Winchester on Monday, November 2.
If you wish please submit condolences to muellerfh.net
.