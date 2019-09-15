|
Dr. James A. Weiland DDS
Oshkosh - On September 12, 2019, James Weiland D.D.S passed away peacefully at the age of 84. Jim was born on June 5, 1935 in Oshkosh, WI to Clarence and Verna Weiland. He graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1953 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh for 2 years studying Pre-Dental. He was accepted to Marquette Dental School and graduated in 1959. Following graduation, he joined the US Army and served in the Dental Corps based at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. Upon completion of his military service, Jim returned to Oshkosh and opened a private dental practice where he practiced for over 40 years until he retired in 2004.
On June 16, 1962, Jim married Sally (Stauffer) Weiland. They raised three children and were married for 36 years until the untimely passing of Sally. Music was a large part of Jim's life. He started playing piano by ear in middle school and by high school was playing in dance bands throughout the Fox Valley. He continued playing in dance bands until he was married and then shifted his attention to raising a family. Boating became a large part of family life with memorable cruises to Door County, across Lake Michigan and up to the North Channel in Canada. For over 25 years, he taught DNR and Power Squadron boating classes. He was an active member of Oshkosh First Congregational Church. He also loved classic cars, snowmobiling and capturing memories on photos and film. After Sally's passing, Jim started playing piano again with Geriatric Jazz and various combo's for concerts and different events. He never lost his gift for the piano and love of entertaining people.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife Sally, father Clarence, and mother Verna. He is survived by his children Mark (Lisa) Weiland, Stevenson, WA; Elizabeth Grams, Green Lake, WI; Dr. Jennifer (Alan Farrell) Weiland, Appleton, WI; his grandchildren Alex and Joe Grams, Addison and Benjamin Weiland, Maxwell and Emilia Farrell; his sister Sandra (Gary) Yakes and 5 nieces and nephews and their families.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at First Congregational Church, 137 Algoma Blvd. at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Nancy Taylor officiating. Visitation will follow the service until 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at the First Congregational Church for support of their music program.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 15, 2019