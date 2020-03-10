|
|
James Anthony "Jim" Brooks
James Anthony "Jim" Brooks, 73, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 4, 2020. Simply put, Jim was an amazing husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting or knowing him was blessed. Live well...laugh often...love much was his approach to life. He and his beloved wife of 27 years, Julie, loved to camp, hike, bike, visit his children and grandchildren all over the country, kayak, go to the beach, go to church, dance, poorly sing karaoke, make people laugh, get the best deal possible wherever he went and, whenever the occasion presented itself, hit up rummage sales. His rummage sale finds were legendary (pizza ovens, neon signs, bird houses, camp chairs, marshmallow roasters and Packer memorabilia to name a few) and he enjoyed sharing them with all he knew (even if you already owned more than 1 toaster or Frisbee). It is believed that he owned no less than 14 coolers at the time of his passing. A testament to his giving nature, Jim's last gift was as an organ donor where he can help up to 50 people.
Jim worked for Mercury Marine as a machinist and supervisor for 24 years and later owned/operated a FedEx route for 13 years until his retirement. While he instilled a strong work ethic in his children, he also taught them that balance in life is important and to make their family a priority, which they do. He was so proud of he and Julie's mixed family and spoke about them to everyone. His own three children share his sense of humor and would often try, usually to no avail, to one up his jokes while on the phone or visiting with him. If you knew him long, you likely heard the same joke from his vast catalog several times. It did not matter because it was still funny and the person next to you may just be hearing it for the first time.
Jim is survived by his wife, Julie Brooks, of Oshkosh, his children, Brad and his wife Donna Brooks of Nashua, NH, Marc and his wife Stephanie Brooks of Puyallup, WA, Erin and her husband Wayne Smith of Oceanside, CA, stepson David and his wife Ann of Oshkosh and stepdaughter Lisa and her husband Robin of Winneconne. He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren...Brandon, Zach, Maddie, Rachel, Emalee, Hayden, Dakota, Ike, Paige, Grace, Katie, Alix and Mia. He is additionally survived by his sister, Betty, of Germantown and sister in law, Julie Brooks of Waupun. His parents, Roy and Katherine Brooks and brother, Leroy, predeceased him.
A burial ceremony will be held on March 21, 2020 at River Valley Church (1331 High Ave #2710, Oshkosh) at 4:00. Visitation with the family will be from 3:00-4:00. Following the ceremony will be a celebration of life gathering at the Oshkosh Elks Club (175 W Fernau Ave, Oshkosh) from 5:00-8:00. If you knew Jim, come to share a story and dance with all who knew him. If you hear the sound of a fart machine upon entering, please do not be startled. This is what he would have wanted.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020