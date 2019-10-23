|
|
James Bauernfeind
Oshkosh - On October 22, 2019, James Bauernfeind succumbed to end stage renal failure, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 9, 1953, in Oshkosh, the son of Gilbert and Irene Hansan Bauernfeind. He married Catherine Waggoner on December 10, 1977, and they had two daughters, Jill Bauernfeind Weeks and Nina Bauernfeind.
James attended St. Peter Catholic School and Lourdes High School in Oshkosh. After graduation he attended two years of education at Minneapolis Community College for automotive and operational theories. He worked for different car dealerships in management positions ending up as a Service Manager with Nissan. He had a love of cars, trucks, and trains, collecting many models and could be found working on them often.
James enlisted during the Vietnam War, serving with the U.S. Army for three years of active duty and a year in the Army Reserves, working with chemical and biological agents at Edgewood Arsenal in Maryland.
Survivors include his two daughters, Jill and Nina; a grandson, Ben; four sisters, Paula Autry, Barbara Pittack, Maggie Beese, Elizabeth Kromm; a brother, William Bauernfeind; 14 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; and many of his friends from dialysis. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Irene; his former wife, Catherine; a sister, Mary Pokrandt; a niece, MaryJo Davis; and a nephew, Jacob Kromm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Peter Catholic Church, 435 High Ave., Oshkosh, with Reverend Jerry Pastors officiating. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the church. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Hospital in Oshkosh, Davita Dialysis group, and his transportation friends for taking great care of him.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019