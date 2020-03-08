|
|
James Botz
Oshkosh - James E. Botz, age 92 of Oshkosh, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Affinity Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh.
He was born on July 7, 1927, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, a son of the late Frank and Charlotte Botz. At age seven, he was brought up by his foster parents, the late Karl and Eva Gschwender, whom he loved very much.
Jim graduated from Oshkosh High School in January 1945 with High Honors and served his country as permanent cadre with the13th Engineer Training Group at Fort Lewis, Washington. He married Estelle E. Ader on June 12, 1948. She passed away on August 24, 1991.
Jim married Donna Hedstrom Brady on June 17, 1995. They were later divorced, and Donna preceded him in death on June 13, 2012.
Jim entered the banking profession as a messenger at the Oshkosh National Bank and later rose to President of Menomonee Falls Bank, Menomonee Falls, WI, and other banks in the Milwaukee area. He helped organize and start a new bank called Southwest Bank in New Berlin, WI. He later retired from the Bank of Elkhart Lake, WI.
His other activities included membership in various civic clubs including Oshkosh Lodge #27 Free and Accepted Masons of which he was Secretary for sixteen years. Jim was elected in 1957 to the first Oshkosh Common Council under the City Manager form of government, and served two terms. He then served one term on the Oshkosh Area School Board before moving to Brookfield, WI.
Jim is survived by his daughter Pauline (Bob) Schaefer of Allen, TX, and son Gregory (Carol) Botz of Oshkosh; Grandsons Curt (Kara) Schaefer of Houston, TX, and Kevin (Kate) Schaefer of Grand Rapids, MI; Great Grandchildren Jack and Annie Schaefer of Houston, TX, and Ethan Schaefer of Grand Rapids, MI.
In keeping with Jim's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery this Summer.
A private service will be held with full military honors.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020