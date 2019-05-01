|
|
James "Jim" Bradley
Oshkosh - Jim passed away on April 26, 2019, at age 82. He was born to Job and Nellie Bradley on January 30, 1937 in Waukau, Wisconsin. On August 23, 1958, Jim married Lola Bartel, the daughter of Frank and Norma Bartel.
After high school graduation Jim enlisted in the Air Force where he served on a B-47 Bomber with the Strategic Air Force Command. In 1964 Jim transitioned to the Military Airlift Command (MAC). He flew on the C-124 Globemaster (referred to as "Old Shaky").
In 1970, Jim was assigned to the C7 Caribou in preparation for a one-year deployment to Viet Nam. During this time Jim was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross for participation in a June 19, 1970, tactical emergency mission delivering badly needed ammo to a forward operating camp that was under attack and was exposed to lengthy hostile fire.
Upon his return to the states, Jim transferred to the C-141 Starlifter and served on this aircraft until his retirement in 1975. During his service Jim visited many countries, including Morocco, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Egypt, Spain, Bahamas, San Salvador, Antigua, Labrador, Germany, England, France, Norway, Libya, Thailand, Italy, Wake Island, Greenland, Azores, Phillipines, Kwajalien (an island), Greece, Turkey, Brazil, Trinidad, Japan, and Iceland. Jim had many tales of adventure including one trip where he was the Engineer on a plane flown by Col. Beaulieu (the father-in-law of Elvis Presley).
After serving in the Air Force for 20 years, Jim retired and began working as a self-employed carpenter.
Jim was a very involved father and grandfather and spent much time on camping and fishing trips with both sons and grandsons. Both Jim and his wife Lola were very involved with the athletic endeavors of grandsons Jim and Dillon, and with sons Bruce and Ken. They also went on many jaunts within the United States until Jim was not physically able to partake.
Jim is survived by his wife, Lola; sons Kenneth (Sherrie) Bradley, and Bruce (Linda) Bradley; brother, Richard (Lois) Bradley; sister, Delores (Leon) Quigley; grandsons Dillon Thomas (fiance Brenna) Bradley, James Michael (Jenn) Bradley; great-grandson, Jackson Reed Bradley; step-grandchildren Katie (Eric) Morell, Michael (Casey) Bradley, Jackson Bradley, Jordan Bradley, Jennifer Lloyd, and Ted Shields; step-great-grandchildren, Emmett Morell, Michaela, Aydren, and Emmaleigh Bradley; sister-in-law, Frances (Larry) Lorentzen; brother-in-law Norman (Patricia) Bartel, Roger (Carol) Bartel; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Job and Nellie (Bartol) Bradley; father-in-law Frank (Norma Meyer) Bartel; brothers, Laurence (as an infant), Clifford, and Daniel Bradley.
Visitation will be at Grace Lutheran Church 720 Jackson Avenue Omro, Wisconsin from 10:00 AM to noon on Saturday, May 4, 2019 with a service to follow.
In memory of Jim, you may make donations to the Salvation Army.
Online condolences may be given at www.omrofuneralhome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 1, 2019