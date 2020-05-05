|
James Concetto Ingala passed away peacefully into his Lord's loving arms, after a short battle with cancer at his home in North Port, Florida. His loving wife Karen was faithfully at his side. Jim was born in Chicago, the eldest son of Santina (Sandy) Ingala (Moccero) and Concetto (CJ) Ingala and grew up in Janesville, WI with his loving sister Joann and younger brother John.
Jim was a natural athlete who loved and played sports for nearly his entire life. He also loved to hang out with family and friends; play the slots, drive fast cars, especially his prized 1958 white Chevy Impala SS, and was a huge baseball fan for many years. Jim excelled in most everything he tried. He owned and operated the successful James C. Ingala Insurance Agency in Janesville for decades; and in his later years, he sold for Physician Mutual Insurance in Oshkosh WI before he and Karen retired to Florida.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Karen and two loving dogs, Sophie & Sammy (North Port, FL), three grown children Candice (Tim) Warriner (Roscoe, IL), James C. Ingala, Jr. (Oshkosh, WI), Michelle (Jeff) Burns (Port Charlotte, FL) and his younger brother John (Shelley) Ingala (Oshkosh, WI) - also survived by grandchildren, best friend & cousin Richard (Adair) Moccero (Evansville, WI), nieces- Debra (Mark) Saunders, Teresa (Douglas) Henning, nephew-Robby Schroeder, sister-in-law Gloria Erickson (Algoma, WI) and a number of close family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Joe & Jenny Moccero, father and mother CJ & Sandy Ingala, sister & brother-in-law Joann & Roger Bauer and by his beloved youngest son Charles J. Ingala.
A private gravesite ceremony for family will be scheduled at a later time in Janesville, WI. No memorial has been established at this time.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 5 to May 10, 2020