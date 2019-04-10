|
Oshkosh - James D. Kohn, age 91, of Oshkosh, died on Sunday April 7, 2019 at Ascension Mercy Medical Center. He was born on March 7, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Luther and Gertrude Gressens Kohn. On June 11, 1955, he married Dolores Whitbeck in Plymouth, Indiana. She preceded him in death on June 11, 2013 after 58 years of marriage.
Jim was a loving and devoted father and grandfather who also enjoyed fishing and traveling with his wife and friends after retirement. Before retirement, he was a music professor at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. During his professional career, he was also a concert pianist, and he taught piano to many students during his time at the university.
Jim was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He had been a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and served there as an organist and choir director. He was a member of Anytime Fitness, even into his 90s, and was loved by all the members as well as the wonderful staff. It has to be said that Jim was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, even watching the Cubbies play while he was in the hospital during his last days. Jim was a great and admirable man who stayed strong and independent until the very end of his days. He is very much loved and will be greatly missed by his family as well as by his friends.
He is survived by his son Jeffrey (Stefanie) Kohn, daughter Karen (Todd) Schleh, four grandchildren Jack (Zoey) Kohn, Liesel (Nick) Crocker, Katarina Kohn, Aaron (Lizzy) Novotny, one great-grandson Charlie Crocker, one sister Patricia Voise, two nieces, Jan (Bill) Beaty, Kathy Voise Edwards, and two nephews Doug (Lisa) Voise, and Ken (Dennis Mynatt) Voise.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Emily Favret and the nursing staff at Ascension Affinity Hospital in Oshkosh who all showed great care and compassion in looking after our father in his final days.
A funeral service for Jim will be held at noon on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Lake View Memorial Park-chapel with Rev. Paul Lidtke officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request that donations be made to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh music department or the Carbone Cancer Center at the University of Wisconsin.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 10, 2019