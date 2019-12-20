|
James D. Wood
Oshkosh - James D. Wood, age 84 of Oshkosh, formerly of Neenah, went to his Heavenly Home on December 19, 2019 at Azura Memory Care due to complications with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born November 8, 1935 in Shawano County to Daniel P. and Irene (Kosbab) Wood. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in August 1954 and was Honorably discharged as Corporal in August 1957.
Jim married Agatha Strycharske on October 3, 1959. The couple moved to Oshkosh in 1962 where Jim was employed by Universal Foundry until they closed in 1984. He then worked as a truck driver for Gilbert Freight until his retirement in 2012. During that time, Jim and his family moved to Neenah where they resided for 50 years, until ultimately moving back to Oshkosh.
Jim was a very active person, always wanting to keep up with his children. He enjoyed riding horses, snowmobiling, dirt-biking, and was a big fan of weightlifting. In his older years he enjoyed a good "horse opera" on TV and was an avid Packer fan. One of his favorite things was going out for breakfast on Saturday mornings with his family.
Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Aggie; his children: James A. (Anita) and Joni L. (John); grandchildren: James R.; Ashley E.; and Collin J.; as well as by great-grandchildren: Sean, Dylan, and Kaylie. He is further survived by his siblings: Lois Owen; Iris (Joe) Steinke; Daniel Wood; and Roger (Stella) Wood; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Bernice; Julius; Stanley; Caroline; and Orville "Pete."
A memorial service for Jim will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 436 S. Lake St., Neenah, Rev. Tyler Shinnick officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday at church from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of service. Military Honors will follow.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund in Jim's name will be established.
Jim's family would like to extend a warm thank you to Azura Memory Care and Generations Hospice for taking such good care of him.
