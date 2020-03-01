|
|
James "Jim" Dettlaff
Neenah - James "Jim" Dettlaff, age 76, of Neenah, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 after a brief illness. Jim was born on April 28, 1943 in Oshkosh, son of the late Rupert and Sophie (Metko) Dettlaff. He graduated from Lourdes High School in 1962 and then went on to serve in the Navy for four years. Jim married Karen Syring on September 9, 1967. He worked at the Neenah Foundry for many years retiring in 2005. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, golfing, gardening and was a regular at the YMCA playing racquet ball.
Jim is survived by his wife Karen, his son, Matthew (Fredrika) Dettlaff, a granddaughter, Robin (Nick) Tonagel-Anderson, brothers and sisters; Gerald (Rose Mary), Tom and Glen Dettlaff, Kathy Kitzman, Lois Eaton, Judy Friar and Mary Jane Bartels. He is further survived by his in-laws, Ralph (Barbara) Syring, Marlene and Dawn Dettlaff and Dan Becker and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by brothers and sisters; Robert (Grace) Dettlaff, SisterMerryn "Ruth" Dettlaff, Dorothy (Carlton) Phillips, Donald Dettlaff, Marlyn (Glen) Gutsmiedl, Pat Becker, Gloria Smith, Virginia (Bud) Borski, and David Dettlaff. He was also preceded in death by sister-in-law Linda Dettlaff and brother-in-law Robert Eaton.
Funeral services for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 620 Division St., Neenah with Fr. Dennis Bergsbaken officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Military honors will be conducted by the Neenah-Menasha Funeral Honors Team following services. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to in his name. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020