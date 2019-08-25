|
James "Jim" Dorschner
Oshkosh - James M. "Jim" Dorschner, age 55, of Oshkosh, died on Wednesday, August 21 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. He was born on May 28, 1964 in Neenah, a son of Raymond and Donna Dorschner. On July 6, 1991 he married Lisa Grunloh at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha. Jim was a music teacher and band director at Oshkosh North High School. He also taught at Merrill Middle School in Oshkosh, Ripon High School, and St. Mary Catholic Schools in Menasha, where he taught grades Kindergarten through 12. Jim's passion was music and sharing it with others. For many years, he played in his father's polka band, "The Rainbow Valley Dutchmen," the Green Bay Packers tailgate band, and the Appleton City Band. He was a freelance musician in several groups including Wisconsin Symphonic Winds, Dorf Kapelle, brass quintets, and multiple performing groups of polka, dixieland, and jazz. He was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish where he was a religious education teacher and was
involved with music ministry by playing brass instruments. He was a loving, devoted husband and father, and enjoyed telling Dad jokes to his beloved four children. He enjoyed cooking, household projects, reading, spending time with the family pets, and driving his family around in his 1958 Chevy Biscayne.
He is survived by his wife Lisa, his four children Gloria, Raymond, John, Mary, his mother Donna, his two brothers Randy (Shirley) Dorschner, Steve (Carrie) Dorschner, his in-laws James (Diane) Grunloh and Shirley Grunloh, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, and infant son Louis Andrew, three infant siblings, Anne, Debra, and Richard, and his grandparents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament-St. Mary Site with Rev. Jerry Pastors officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at the church two hours prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
A memorial has been established.
The family would like to thank all who have helped them during this difficult time, especially the healthcare professionals at ThedaCare Medical Center who cared for Jim. The family would also like to thank all of Jim and Lisa's beloved friends, colleagues, and the parishioners of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish for their love and support.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 25, 2019