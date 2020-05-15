|
James E. Beaman
Berlin - James Ernest Beaman, age 91, of Berlin, died peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Patriot Place in Berlin.
He was born April 27, 1929, in Berlin, the son of Claire and Mabel Butler Beaman. Jim was a 1946 graduate of Berlin High School. On September 13, 1947, he was united in marriage to Marcella Tauer in Berlin.
Along with farming, Jim was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and trap shooting at the Berlin Conservation Club, where he was a member for over 75 years.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Marie (Garry) Krebs; three sons, James (Dianne) Beaman Jr., Michael (Debbie) Beaman and Edward (Ann) Beaman; 11 grandchildren, Tyler (Ali) Krebs, Tim (Angie) Krebs, Mariah (Matt) Hoffmeister, Emily (John) Lee, Joshua (Lindsey) Beaman, Justin (Crystal) Beaman, Joe (Erica) Beaman, Billy (Alexandra) Beaman, Casie (Anthony) Caspers, Nicholas (Lacey) Beaman and Jessi Beaman; 18 great-grandchildren, Kaya, Jason, Gabi, Ava, Jameson, Garrison, Casey, Summit, Brady, Tucker, Madi, Karington, Elsa, Tessa, Peyton, Murphie, Emmit and Harper; brother, Bernard Beaman; sister, Marie Drecktrah; sister-in-law, Rita Beaman; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella, on September 16, 2010; son, William Beaman; brother, Richard Beaman; sister-in-law, Barbara Beaman; and brother-in-law, Herb Drecktrah.
A private family graveside service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Berlin Conservation Club. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Memorials may be directed to Berlin Conservation Club. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o James Beaman, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 15 to May 17, 2020