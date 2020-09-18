I would be remiss if I did not address this incredible man. And here is why ~ I had to repeat my Sophomore year. Which was a big wake up call. I simply wasn’t applying myself. I moved on to my senior year and completely turned it around to graduate with my class of ‘89, and all of the friends I still have today. He worked with me personally, and we met each week in his office to hold me accountable. It was a pivotal turning point in my life. On graduation day my Dad gave Jim a bottle of bourbon. And my parents thanked him profusely. He gave me the credit, but truly he was the driving force that gave me the motivation and fortitude to completely turn my life around. That learning experience is a large part of the person I am today. I’ve enclosed in the comments our picture on graduation day. He was not only an amazing person, he was also my friend.

Jeanie Brogni (Rasmussen)

Student