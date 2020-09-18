James E. Dottke
Oak Park, IL - James E. Dottke, age 89, resident of Oak Park, IL.
James passed away in Chicago on September 6, 2020 with his devoted family at his side. James was preceded in death by his wife Nancy (nee Malchow) and son-in-law Michael Arthurs. He is survived by daughters Lea Ann Dottke (Paula Hanley) and Jane Carol Arthurs.
Formerly of New Berlin, WI, James grew up in Oshkosh where he attended school, including earning a BS in Secondary Education from Wisconsin State College at Oshkosh. Jim also received a MS in Physical Education from Indiana University and a Certificate in Mathematics for Teachers from Wayne State University.
He spent over 35 years teaching, coaching, serving as Athletic Director and Principal at West Allis Central High School in the West Allis-West Milwaukee school district. Jim worked tirelessly to support school integration, for students who needed an alternative education and for Title IX rights for girls' sports. The James E. Dottke High School in West Allis serves as a legacy to his commitment to all students.
His favorite activities included sporting adventures through the woods, rivers and lakes of his native Wisconsin as well as hours spent as a master carver of ducks and other wooden treasures. Jim loved his time with the Tripoli Shriner Motor Corps where he drove antique scooters and cars in numerous parades throughout his lifetime. He also enjoyed volunteering at American Legion events with Nancy.
In accordance with Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place with private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of Jim's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Shriners Hospital for Children
-Chicago, 2211 N Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60707 or the Myelodysplastic Foundation, 4573 S. Broad Street, Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620.
Sadly Missed But Never Forgotten.
Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 94445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513.
Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
.
For those of you that would like to express your condolences to the family, please click on the link below and you can leave the family a message. If you wish to send a Sympathy Card to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o The James E. Dottke Family. We will gladly forward it on to the family.