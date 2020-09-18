1/1
James E. Dottke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Dottke

Oak Park, IL - James E. Dottke, age 89, resident of Oak Park, IL.

James passed away in Chicago on September 6, 2020 with his devoted family at his side. James was preceded in death by his wife Nancy (nee Malchow) and son-in-law Michael Arthurs. He is survived by daughters Lea Ann Dottke (Paula Hanley) and Jane Carol Arthurs.

Formerly of New Berlin, WI, James grew up in Oshkosh where he attended school, including earning a BS in Secondary Education from Wisconsin State College at Oshkosh. Jim also received a MS in Physical Education from Indiana University and a Certificate in Mathematics for Teachers from Wayne State University.

He spent over 35 years teaching, coaching, serving as Athletic Director and Principal at West Allis Central High School in the West Allis-West Milwaukee school district. Jim worked tirelessly to support school integration, for students who needed an alternative education and for Title IX rights for girls' sports. The James E. Dottke High School in West Allis serves as a legacy to his commitment to all students.

His favorite activities included sporting adventures through the woods, rivers and lakes of his native Wisconsin as well as hours spent as a master carver of ducks and other wooden treasures. Jim loved his time with the Tripoli Shriner Motor Corps where he drove antique scooters and cars in numerous parades throughout his lifetime. He also enjoyed volunteering at American Legion events with Nancy.

In accordance with Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place with private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of Jim's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Shriners Hospital for Children-Chicago, 2211 N Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60707 or the Myelodysplastic Foundation, 4573 S. Broad Street, Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620.

Sadly Missed But Never Forgotten.

Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 94445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513.

Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com.

For those of you that would like to express your condolences to the family, please click on the link below and you can leave the family a message. If you wish to send a Sympathy Card to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o The James E. Dottke Family. We will gladly forward it on to the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
September 17, 2020
Never told this to anyone but Me. Dottke touched me in 9th grade.... said 5 words that started my growth.,."the writing is on the wall"!!! He spoke to a kid like I was a man....I never forgot him or those words !!!
I just want the family to know how he planted a seed that day and I never Forgot him !!!
Brian Thoennes
Student
September 16, 2020
I’m saddened by Coach Dottke’s passing. He really was a great human being who never gave up on me even though most everyone Else had. I’m sure he never realized that he had an impact on my life. Even though I haven’t seen him since 1965, I’ve thought of him from time to time over the last 55 years. I’m a better person by knowing him. Rest In Peace coach, and thanks!
Ed Mishefske
Teacher
September 16, 2020
I would be remiss if I did not address this incredible man. And here is why ~ I had to repeat my Sophomore year. Which was a big wake up call. I simply wasn’t applying myself. I moved on to my senior year and completely turned it around to graduate with my class of ‘89, and all of the friends I still have today. He worked with me personally, and we met each week in his office to hold me accountable. It was a pivotal turning point in my life. On graduation day my Dad gave Jim a bottle of bourbon. And my parents thanked him profusely. He gave me the credit, but truly he was the driving force that gave me the motivation and fortitude to completely turn my life around. That learning experience is a large part of the person I am today. I’ve enclosed in the comments our picture on graduation day. He was not only an amazing person, he was also my friend.
Jeanie Brogni (Rasmussen)
Student
September 16, 2020
Jeanie Brogni (Rasmussen)
Student
September 16, 2020
"Mr. Dottke" was my principal when I was at West Allis Central. He was a true leader and later I became his Masonic brother. To this day, every time I ran into him it was always Mr. Dottke. That is the kind of respect I have for him. He will be missed.
Keith Franz
Student
September 16, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Jim as a student and later as a teacher doing my internship at Central and also meeting him at Elm Grove A L post for functions with the Veterans from the VA...
Also had the pleasure of knowing the girls while working at Hoover Playground...
Great people and will be missed...
Mike Temke
Friend
September 16, 2020
He was a great Principle. Fair to the kids. Great Coach. Many lessons learned..many push ups in his office. RIP Mr.Dottke
Ann Nesbitt( Jungbluth)
Student
September 16, 2020
He was a great principal who cared about all of us from the model students to one’s who needed unique help to be successful. He was tolerant of our mischief but always gave us a way back to the fold. He always treated us fairly and earned out respect and he freely respected us. The world is a lesser place with him leaving it. We could use an army like him to lead our schools now. My condolences to his family.
Neil Getke
Student
September 16, 2020
Thank you for always believing there was good in us when other just did not. I was in school at the time we voted to name James Dottke alternive high school after you The school district would of closed it if not for your help and it saved my life.
Ed
Student
September 16, 2020
I graduate from West Allis Central in 1977. Mr. Dottke always had a smile on his face and made you feel he was approachable at any time. He was a wonderful principal to have and will always be remembered for his warmth and kindness.
Judy (Dudzik) Capen
Student
September 16, 2020
Rest in peace very memorable teacher. Algebra was my first class after we got the news of JFKs assassination in 63. He was very reassuring. Thank you for all you did for education.
Duane Nessman
Student
September 16, 2020
One of my favorite teachers. Loved his sense of humor. He’s the reason I decided to attend Oshkosh. That’s where I got my teaching degree and found my husband of now fifty years. He WILL be missed.
Kathy (Kastello) Schultz
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved