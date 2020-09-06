1/1
James E. Gazecki
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Gazecki

Menasha - James E. Gazecki, age 83, died on August 30, 2020 at St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna after a long struggle with dementia. Jim was born on April 22, 1937 to the late Philip and Leona (Schmalz) Gazecki.

Jim attended St. Mary Catholic School and Menasha High School, graduating in 1955. He later graduated from the Appleton School of Business with a degree in Accounting. From 1960-1962, Jim served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany during the Cold War. He then served honorably in the U.S. Army Reserves until 1966.

On July 7, 1966, Jim married Alice Bisser Boegh. In 1968, they purchased a home on Grove Street where they resided for 42 years together. Jim was employed at Whiting Paper Company as a machinist and over time rose to the position of president. During retirement, Jim found fulfillment as a Lamers bus driver for children with special needs.

Jim was a faithful member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Menasha. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their cottage on Lake Poygan. Jim loved God, his family, dogs (especially Pebbles, Barney, and Emmy), woodworking, Dr. Pepper and a good steak, military history, country music and musicals, duck decor, movies, and a good joke. Jim was very generous with his time, talents, and resources; often helping people going through a tough time. We will always remember him for his quick wit, generosity, and love of family.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Alice Gazecki; daughter, Tina (David) Skarsten; granddaughter, Rachel (Murad) Skarsten-Karim, and grandson Jared Skarsten. He is further survived by sisters-in-law, Karen Bisser and Louise (Arlyn) Dieck; and nieces/nephew, Gayle Dieck (Ian), Jonathan Dieck, Cindy Bisser, and Janet Bisser.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Eugene and Robert (Buddy); sister Jeanne; and brother-in-law Fred Bisser.

Jim's family would like to thank Oakridge Gardens, Ascension Hospice, and St. Paul Elder Services for their kindness and compassionate care.

We are so glad that Jim has been released from his 15+ year long struggle with dementia and is now reunited with his loved ones in Heaven. Blessed be his memory!

Due to Covid-19, the family will be having a private graveside service with Rev. David Skarsten officiating at Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh. Military honors will be observed.

If you wish to make a donation in memory of Jim, it would be greatly appreciated to one of the following:

St. Timothy Lutheran Church

473 7th St., Menasha, WI 54952 OR

Alzheimer's Association - Green Bay Region

2900 Curry Ln Suite A, Green Bay, WI 54311

Westgor Funeral Home

1140 Appleton Rd. Menasha 720-0314

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
19 entries
September 4, 2020
Dear Grandpa,

These past 15 years have not been easy. Dementia has a way of stripping away the best parts of people, leaving behind a shell of their former self. While the last few years have had more bad days than good, there were still moments up until the end of your life when I caught a glimpse of you. The last time I visited you, you told me how proud of me you were and repeated over and over that our family needs to be there for each other. Although you are no longer physically with us, I can promise that we will continue to support one another.

Now that you're gone, I find myself reflecting more on the memories i have of you when you were well. I will always remember your affection for and spoiling of the family dogs, your insistence that beer is the best plant fertilizer, and the way you snored so loud. I admire your ability to fix anything along with your sharp sense of humor. One of my favorite memories of you was when you accidentally sat on a rubber dolphin toy of mine that emitted a loud squeaking sound in the middle of a church service. When everyone turned around at the disruption, you made a joke that had everyone in the sanctuary laughing.

I wish that you were given the opportunity to grow old with grandma and enjoy retirement, that Murad would have met the real you, and that you were fully present at my wedding. Life isn't fair and is sometimes cruel. Despite this, I'm blessed to have these memories of you and am so happy that you are no longer in pain, are rid of the dementia that has claimed your existence for so long, and are reunited with loved ones who have died before you. I love you, Bumpkin.

- Rachel
Rachel Skarsten-Karim
Grandchild
September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020
I realize that the last number of years were tough ones for Jim and his family, but this still brings sadness to my heart. Jim was a huge influence during my childhood, as I spent much of it with Tina and her family. He taught me how to waterski, in addition to so many life lessons. He taught me the importance of hard work, but always made time for fun as well - at the cottage fishing, boating, sailing and dinners at the Viking. He was always quick with a joke, which is probably how he was able to put up with our shenanigans - like the time we used his razor to shave or legs or when we broke the lawnmower while doing him a "favor" by mowing the lawn or the endless hours he put up with our versions of his favorite Kenny Rogers songs! I pray that everyone close to Jim finds comfort and healing in all the wonderful memories they made together.
Jaime Siegel
September 2, 2020
I will always be thankful to Jim for being the father of the woman I love, my wife Tina! Jim always liked a good joke and was a generous person. He loved the Lord and was always supportive of Tina and I and our children. He struggled with dementia for over 15 years. We're thankful that he's in heaven now healthy and reunited with loved ones. Blessed be his memory!
David Skarsten
Family
September 2, 2020
I am so thankful that Dad is finally released from his struggle with dementia. He was a caring father who often told me he loved me, valued my opinions, & encouraged me to follow my dreams. Love you Dad. Until we meet again...
Tina Skarsten
Family
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved