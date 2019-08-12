|
Waukesha - James E. Molinski, age 70, formerly of Oshkosh, died on Friday August 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 5, 1949 in Oshkosh the son of Karl and Dolores Klahn Molinski. On September 26, 1970 he married Vicki Arendt and they had two children together. They later divorced but remained close. He then married Susan Farchmin on June 25, 2008.
Jim was a manager at Sears Roebuck for many years and enjoyed doing taxidermy. He always said his best job was being a bear guide in Canada where he spent countless hours doing work to ensure the hunter's success. He himself also enjoyed hunting and traveled throughout North America pursuing various game.
He is survived by his wife Susan, his children Amy (Ryan Smolensky) Molinski, Jeff (Annie), his grandchildren McKenzie, Ruby, Jonah, and his first wife Vicki.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Linda Cook.
A funeral service for James will be held on Thursday August 15, 2019 at 2 PM at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes-Westside. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from noon until the time of the service. Entombment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.
