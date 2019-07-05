|
James "Sparky" Edward Miller, Jr.
Ripon - James "Sparky" Edward Miller, Jr., age 71, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his home.
Sparky was born July 24, 1947, in Ripon, WI, the son of James and Betty (Doan) Miller, Sr. He graduated from Ripon High School. Sparky then went on to serve our Country in the United States Army as a SGTE-5 during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1968. While serving, he received the Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, the Army Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation. He worked at Speed Queen/Alliance Laundry as a warehouse supervisor.
Sparky was a member of the Ripon VFW Post 5278, American Legion Fairwater-Brandon 0378, Military order of the Cooties-Pup Tent 022 Westbend, Ripon Lions Club and Speed Queen Retirees Club. He enjoyed playing cards, Cribbage and visiting with friends while he bartended.
Survivors include two daughters, Amy (Steve) Borgardt of Ripon, WI and Ashley (Steve) Fernandez of El Paso, TX; four grandchildren, Stephanie and Noah Borgardt both of Ripon, WI and Isabella and Amelia Fernandez both of El Paso, TX; six siblings, Beverly (Tino) Rivera of Ripon, WI, Dennis (Brenda) Miller of Ripon, WI, Bonnie (Dan) Kallas of Princeton, WI, Cheryl (Rolland) Polakoski of Princeton, WI, Robert Miller of Ripon, WI and Lanette (Tim) Ziegler of Milwaukee, WI. Sparky is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Betty Miller; sister, Sandy Bodi; niece, Angela Steinberg and nephew, Emmitt Palmer.
Visitation for Sparky will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 3 - 6:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971 and again on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 10 - 11:00 am at American Legion Post 306, 518 Water St., Green Lake, WI 54941.
Funeral Service for Sparky will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11:00 am at American Legion Post 306 in Green Lake. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Ripon with a Final Salute with Military Funeral Honors. A memorial is being established in his name.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 5 to July 7, 2019