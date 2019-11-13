|
James Edward Otto
Keller, TX - James Edward Otto passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday November 8, 2019, at his home in Keller, Texas. He was 71 years old.
Jim attended Grace Lutheran Elementary School in Oshkosh and graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1965. He served in the U. S. Army from 1968-1971 and was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. On his return home, he married the former Ellen Sager of Oshkosh, completed his college education and received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Following graduation, Jim moved with his family to Sheboygan, WI, where he worked for the Kohler Company. In 1985 he relocated to Dallas, TX with the GTE Corporation, which subsequently became Verizon Corporation, where he was employed until retirement.
Jim was the son of Edward and Margaret (Hoffman) Otto of Oshkosh. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ellen (Sager) Otto; daughter Amanda, sons Joseph and Jamie; grandchildren, Collin, Kayla, Madison, Lola, Charlee, Farren and Blake of Keller, TX and Norman, OK; and sister Joan Otto Toothill and her husband Buzz of Oshkosh and Orlando, FL.
Jim never lost touch with his roots in Oshkosh. He would visit often, and especially enjoyed reminiscing with sister-in-law Bonnie Patzlaff and her husband Bob about their hometown. His knowledge of the Packers, Brewers, Braves, and Badgers was encyclopedic.
At Jim's request, funeral services will be private.
