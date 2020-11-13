James F. Lemberger
Oshkosh, WI - Jim Lemberger, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2020.
Jim was born in Oshkosh on June 24, 1954 son of the late John and Theresa (Klapa) Lemberger. He attended St. Vincent Elementary School and graduated from Lourdes High School in 1972 and attended UW Oshkosh. Jim married Sue Kohler on November 6, 1981 at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Oshkosh.
Jim worked for United Parcel Service (UPS) and later went to work alongside his father in the family business of Wildlife Nurseries Inc. Upon his father's retirement, he and his wife Sue took over ownership of the aquatic plant distribution business and operated the company until their retirement in 2018.
Jim was an avid hunter, sportsman and dog-lover and for many years was a member of Ducks Unlimited. His final hunting achievement was bagging a coveted 12-point buck on the family marsh this bow season. He also enjoyed sturgeon spearing and spending time outdoors. Most of all Jim enjoyed having fun with his family and friends. As a child he and his brother were involved in the popular local hobby of pigeon raising . Jim was a talented athlete participating in many sports: high school football, basketball and track, and later in life involved in various recreation league sports. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Jim is survived by his wife Sue of 39 years and two loving daughters whom he cherished, Leah (Josh) Rueden, step-grandson Johnathan, Lauren (Patrick) Doro, older brother John (MaryBeth Petesch) Lemberger, and many caring brother and sister-in-law's, nieces, nephews and many long-time friends. Preceding him in death were his parents John and Theresa Lemberger and his wife's parents Bob and Esther Kohler.
Jim was a devoted, caring, patient and loving father and husband who will be deeply missed. He was known by all as a gentle, easy going, family man who treated everyone he met with respect and kindness. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Heart Association
or the Oshkosh Area Humane Society would be appreciated. A private service will be held at a future date.