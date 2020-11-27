James F. MulveyBurlington - James F. Mulvey, 90, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Waterford Senior Living.Born October 27, 1930, he was the son of Lloyd and Mabel Mulvey. James married Arlouene Bradley on June 15, 1957 in Winneconne, Wisconsin, moving to Racine in 1959 and finally making their home in Burlington, Wisconsin.James moved to the home of Robert and Viola O'Reilly in Poygan at the age of twelve. He attended Hefferon School and graduated from Omro High School in 1950. He enlisted in the Air Force from 1952 until 1956. James was employed at Southern Wisconsin Center from 1959 until his retirement in 1989. His greatest passion was playing baseball; after high school he played for Poygan Irishmen before and after his service time. While working at Southern Wisconsin Center, he played for and later managed the SWC Tigers softball team and then went on to coach a women's softball team for several years. Upon his retirement, he spent a lot of time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Survivors include his wife, Arlouene; children, James (Ruth) Mulvey of Waterford, Deborah (Keith) Kremers of Oshkosh and Margaret (Steve) Woods; grandchildren, Jenny and Trista Mulvey, Jason (Buffi) Kremers, Amy (Steven) Vang, Danielle (Josh) Juedes, Rachael Woods and Renee (Luke) Sanders; great-grandchildren, Colton and Gracelyn Woods, Ashton Vang and Cole and Clayton Juedes; brother, Richard Mulvey; and sister-in-law, Carol Mulvey. He was preceded in death by his parents; foster family, Bob, Viola and Michael O'Reilly; granddaughter, Korin Mulvey; sisters, Shirley Kallas, Janet Clelland and Jacky Mulvey; and brothers, Tom and Robert Mulvey.A private burial will take place at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery in Poygan, WI.Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory625 S. Browns Lake DriveBurlington, WI 53105(262) 763-3434