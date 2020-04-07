|
James G. "Jerry" Davis
Oshkosh, WI - James G. (Jerry) Davis—"Jerry The Barber", 81, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5 at Park View Health Center, where he had resided the last 2 months.
Jerry was born to James and Blanche (Mares) Davis on February 19, 1939 in Elcho, WI. The Davis family moved to Oshkosh in 1943, where he attended St. Peter's Catholic School, and graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1957. He married Nancy Fisher on May 14, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Nancy was the love of his life and they would have celebrated sixty beautiful years together in May. Together they raised 4 sons.
Jerry proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps Reserves. Jerry began his long career as a Barber in 1958 after being taught to cut hair by his 3 brother-in-laws. He worked at the Crystal Barber Shop on Main Street until 1966, when he successfully established Jerry's Barber Shop on Waugoo Avenue, where he worked until his retirement. The business continues to this day under the ownership of his son Brian.
Jerry loved his family, and nothing brought him greater joy then the time he spent with them. He taught his family daily the importance of kindness and hard work, and showed by example how to be a great husband and father. When his sons were young, Jerry supported them in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, serving as Cub Master and Scoutmaster of their pack and troop at Smith School. He shared his love of hunting, shooting and archery with his sons, and continued to hunt and shoot until just a few years ago when his health condition prevented it. He was a long time member of the Fox Valley Gun Club and the Van Dyne Sportsman's Club. The memories of time spent together in the field, at the gun club, or during deer season at the "Love Shack" will last forever. The "Barbers" love of people was always evident in his beautiful smile and unselfish giving of his time and friendship to all he met. He used to say there are no strangers, only friends we haven't met!
He leaves as his legacy 3 sons: Steve (Ardy) Davis, Brian (Debbie) Davis, and Mike (Karen) Davis, Grandchildren: Breanna, Tanner (Lexi), Derek, Brayden (Dawn Jahnke), Abby, Aidan, Caitlyn, and new born great -granddaughter Evelyth. He also leaves siblings to cherish his memory: Dan (Pat) Davis, Joe (Kathy) Davis, Ceil (Dave) Breister, Marilyn (Stan) Breager, and Colleen (Lou) Davis-Wilmot. He is also survived by a sister-inlaw Bonnie Fisher, many special nieces and nephews, some very special hunting & shooting buddies, and his faithful companion "Sarge". He was preceded in death by his son Gregory in 2009, his parents James & Blanche, in-laws: Joseph & Mary Fisher, sister-in-law: Barb (Mike) Binder, brother-in-laws: Joe (Gen) Fisher, Harold Fisher and Don Fisher.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Park View Health Center for their loving care of Jerry during his time at Park View, especially during his final days. Thank You also to the Aurora Hospice Care Team, Dr. Steve Blaha, and friend Greg Graunke for helping Jerry as his health declined.
Due to the current health crisis, a private family service will be held, with inurnment at Lake View Memorial Park. A celebration of the life of "Jerry the Barber" will be held at a later date when we can all gather and celebrate the life of this special man. If you wish to make a memorial donation in Jerry's memory, please make a donation to The to help find a cure for this terrible disease.
"Every Day's A Holiday With Barber"!
