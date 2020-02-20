|
James G. "Peevy" Lauson II
Neenah - James G. "Peevy" Lauson II, age 76, of Neenah, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 with his family by his side. Jim was born on June 17, 1943 in Sheboygan, son of the late James Sr. and Ethel (Neuschaefer) Lauson. He graduated from Neenah High School in 1961 then attended University of Wisconsin Oshkosh to study art with an emphasis in photography. Jim married Barbara Newton on August 17, 1963 and they raised two sons, Jeff and Jim. Barb preceded Jim in death in 2003.
Jim began his career with the Neenah Fire Department in February of 1967 where he served faithfully for 29 years and retired as a Captain in June of 1996. One of Jim's biggest challenges of his firefighting career was surviving the injuries he sustained in a fire at Eggers Industries in 1991. He began service with the Winnebago County Board in 1982, retiring in 2007. While on the board he served on many different committees and was chairman of the Parks committee for 22 years. One of Jim's proudest accomplishments while on the board was being a part of the committee which was responsible for the building of the new Parkview Health Center.
Jim enjoyed, gardening, cooking, watching car racing, especially Indy and Formula One racing and even held a press pass allowing him to be close to the action. He also enjoyed traveling, visiting lighthouses, classical music (especially Mozart) as well as the golden oldies and was a big dog lover, having many dogs throughout his life. Jim and Barb were very involved and avid supporters of their boys' Neenah Rockets sporting events.
Jim is survived by his wife Mary (Huevler) whom he married on January 29, 2010, his sons; Jeff (Michelle) Lauson and Jim III (Jenny) Lauson; his grandchildren, Brittany, Tyler, Alyssa, Trent, Brenna, Brooke and Kelsey; his brother, John (Ruth Anne Gilbertson) Lauson, his sister, Gail Lauson, nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his first wife Barb, an infant grandson Trevor and his sister, Mary Jordee.
We would like to thank ThedaCare Hospital, Parkview Health Center and ThedaCare Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. There will also be services performed by the Local 275 Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Honor Guard. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Jim was very proud of his service to the citizens of Neenah and surrounding communities and often said "He would do it all over again."
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020