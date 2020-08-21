James Goheen

James GoheenOshkosh - James Leonard Goheen, age 78, of Oshkosh passed away on Wednesday morning August 19, 2020 at Theda Care in Neenah. Jim was born in Oshkosh on September 6, 1941 the son of Patrick and Leona (Coron) Goheen. Jim married Carol Jean Frank on October 25, 1969 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oshkosh. He was employed as a Pressman for many years at Castle Pierce in Oshkosh. Jim was a faithful member of St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Church), he loved wood carving (MWC long-time club member) and golfing. He loved his trips every February to New Smyrna Beach, FL and also to the Shallows in Door County in June.Jim is survived by his wife, Carol Goheen of Oshkosh. One daughter, Tracy (Rich) Reese and grandson Carsten Reese of Menomonee Falls. One brother, John Goheen of Oshkosh. Many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Jim was preceded in death by his parents.Due to Covid 19 a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude Parish. Father Louis will be the celebrant. Private committal services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.Special thanks to Theda Care Hospitals for their excellent care of Jim.In Lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials should be made out to St. Jude Parish 1025 W. 5th Ave. Oshkosh, WI 54902"Jim you were not only a gentleman, you were also a gentle man. Love you, Carol."