1/1
James Goheen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Goheen

Oshkosh - James Leonard Goheen, age 78, of Oshkosh passed away on Wednesday morning August 19, 2020 at Theda Care in Neenah. Jim was born in Oshkosh on September 6, 1941 the son of Patrick and Leona (Coron) Goheen. Jim married Carol Jean Frank on October 25, 1969 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oshkosh. He was employed as a Pressman for many years at Castle Pierce in Oshkosh. Jim was a faithful member of St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Church), he loved wood carving (MWC long-time club member) and golfing. He loved his trips every February to New Smyrna Beach, FL and also to the Shallows in Door County in June.

Jim is survived by his wife, Carol Goheen of Oshkosh. One daughter, Tracy (Rich) Reese and grandson Carsten Reese of Menomonee Falls. One brother, John Goheen of Oshkosh. Many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to Covid 19 a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude Parish. Father Louis will be the celebrant. Private committal services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Special thanks to Theda Care Hospitals for their excellent care of Jim.

In Lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials should be made out to St. Jude Parish 1025 W. 5th Ave. Oshkosh, WI 54902

"Jim you were not only a gentleman, you were also a gentle man. Love you, Carol."






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oshkosh Northwestern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved