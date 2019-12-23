|
James Harron
Omro - James "Jim" C. Harron, 86, a long-time resident of Omro passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. Jim "The Harmonica Man" was born in his grandmother's (Ethyl Parsons) bedroom in Eureka, WI on January 31, 1933 to Clement and Dorothy (Parsons) Harron.
His family moved to Oshkosh and Jim graduated from Oshkosh High School in January of 1951. After high school, he did a short stint at the Oshkosh Teacher's College before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, something that he and a high school buddy had committed to when the U.S. entered the war in Korea.
Jim married Jo Brouchek on August 4, 1956 in Oshkosh. Jim was a butcher, held various sales positions and then returned as a manager of the meat department at Food Queen for many years. He then worked on the behavioral unit at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute and was promoted to Supervisor at the Wisconsin Resource Center, from which he retired in 1995.
During retirement Jim was busy. He won a seat on the Omro City Council in 1995, was an associate member of the Chamber of Commerce, and a Kiwanis member. A proud achievement was the creation of a children's harmonica band, which he dubbed "The Omro Harmonikits" (a "kit" being a baby fox reflecting the Omro school mascot). He loved the kids and hoped they would continue playing as he did.
Jim loved guns and loaded his own ammunition for his beloved 243 Winchester Model 70 burning powder all year round, both hunting and competing. Jim was an avid motorcyclist, one year travelling to the North Carolina coast and another trip to the coast of Oregon. He bought a Harley in 2002, but suffered a stroke before he put much mileage on it… but just owning a Harley is fun! Perhaps he will do some 'rumbling' in his next life!
Jim is survived by his six children, Jill (Randy) Stini, Oshkosh, Ann Riese, Germantown, WI, Brian Harron, Oshkosh, Tom (Heide) Harron, Holmen, WI, Lori (Rick) Halstead, Oshkosh, Nancy (Shannon) Rahmlow, Oshkosh. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Jason (Jess) Stini, Sherwood, WI, Natalie, Olivia and Stephanie Harron, Holmen, WI, Grace and Julia Halstead, Oshkosh, and Macy and Bennett Rahmlow, Oshkosh, and one great grandchild, Crew Stini, Sherwood. Jim is also survived by his brother Dick (Millie) Harron, Oshkosh, sister Janet Aaronson, Oshkosh, cousin Bob (Judie) Harron, Dubuque, IA and nieces, nephews and friends. His friendly manner, Irish wit and spontaneous harmonica playing will be missed by all.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Mike Harron and several aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Evergreen Retirement Community for their care and attention.
Visitation hours will be available for family and friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9 to 11am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 730 Madison Ave., Omro, Wisconsin. Funeral Mass will follow at 11am; Pastor Doug LeCaptain and Sister Pam Biehl officiating. Burial will be in Omro Cemetery immediately following Mass. Online condolences may be given at www.omrofuneralhome.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019