James I. Coatts
Lohrville/King - James Irvin Coatts, 82, a resident of the Wisconsin Veterans' Home at King, passed away early Sunday morning, January 5, 2020 at King, where he had resided since April of 2018. Prior to becoming a resident of King, Jim and Janet lived in Lohrville, near Redgranite.
Jim was born April 29, 1937 in Lannon, WI (near Menomonee Falls), a son of Irvin and Emma (Schwartz) Coatts. He married Janet Martha Schrank- Corbeil in 1989 in Waukegan, IL. Janet, Jim's wife of 30 years survives.
In his early years, Jim traveled extensively in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, and New Zealand. He also lived in a number of these places for a time, and worked at a number of jobs. Jim loved fishing, which he shared with his sons, photography, hunting bear and moose, cooking (and eating), telling stories, traveling, and spending time with his canine friend and companion, "Tinker,"
Jim entered the military in 1958, and that became his focus in life. He served 2 tours in the Army in Vietnam. After Jim's time in the Service, he dedicated a large part of his life to veterans' organizations. He was an ACTIVE member of the Wautoma American Legion, Redgranite Am-Vets, , Vietnam Veterans of America, and Neshkkoro Veterans of Foreign Wars. These organizations will perform Military Honors at Jim's funeral.
Jim was also dedicated to his wife and family. He greatly enjoyed activities with them, and just being with them. Jim's dedication to his church, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Redgrnite, is what tied and blended all these facets of his life together.
Survivors include his wife, Janet, 4 step-sons, Daniel (Diana) Corbeil, Blaine (Beth) Corbeil, Greg (fiancé, Kauwela) Corbeil, and Mark (Lynn) Corbeil; 3 step-daughters, Vickie (the late Doug) Kurz, Wanda (Chris) Fritsch, and Christine (Cliff) Pasholk; 16 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchilden. Jim is also survived by 2 sisters, Gloria and Ellen, nieces, nephews, other relatives, his canine friend and companion, Tinker, his fellow members of veterans organizations, and many other good friends, and his friends and caregivers at the Veterans' Home at King.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
FUNERAL SERVICES for Jim Coatts will be held Thursday, January 9th. at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 330 Foster Road in Redgranite. The Rev. Gregory Sluke, Pastor will Officiate. Full Military Honors will follow the Services at the Church. Jim will be laid to rest in the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at King.
VISITATION: Relatives and Friends may call at the Church from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Thursday Only, prior to the time of Services.
MEMORIALS: Memorials for Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Redgranite or Camp Phillip in Wautoma in Jim's memory will be greatly appreciated.
The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite assisting the Coatts family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020