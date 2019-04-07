Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Resources
More Obituaries for James Knobloch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Shorty" Knobloch


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James "Shorty" Knobloch Obituary
James "Shorty" Knobloch

Oshkosh - James "Shorty" L. Knobloch, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born in Oshkosh on January 14, 1942 the son of the late Elmer and Viola (Trapp) Knobloch. He was married 52 years to his beloved wife, Patricia Ryckman. James was known in Oshkosh as a long-time taxi driver. He enjoyed fishing on the docks in Winneconne. James will be remembered for being a very handy fellow. He was always fixing things.

James is survived by his wife, Patricia; children: James (Amanda) Knobloch, Bill (Jamie) Knobloch, Kirby Knobloch and Shannon Knobloch; step-children: Robin Zarling, Patty (fiancé, David VanRooy) Ratajczak and Rick Passehl; grandchildren: Ashley, Jasmine, Mercedes and Tristan Knobloch, Dale and Dominic Knobloch, Melanie (Eric) Buhrow, and Melissa (Nick) Guzman, Curtis (Katie) and Dakota (Alyssa) Zarling, Kyle, Ryan and Jacob Ratajczak, Andrea (Daniel) Will III, and Thomas Passehl; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Travis; sister, Judy Knotts; brother, Gerald Knobloch; and step-son, Randy Passehl.

A private family service and gathering for friends and family will be at a later date.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now