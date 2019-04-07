|
James "Shorty" Knobloch
Oshkosh - James "Shorty" L. Knobloch, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born in Oshkosh on January 14, 1942 the son of the late Elmer and Viola (Trapp) Knobloch. He was married 52 years to his beloved wife, Patricia Ryckman. James was known in Oshkosh as a long-time taxi driver. He enjoyed fishing on the docks in Winneconne. James will be remembered for being a very handy fellow. He was always fixing things.
James is survived by his wife, Patricia; children: James (Amanda) Knobloch, Bill (Jamie) Knobloch, Kirby Knobloch and Shannon Knobloch; step-children: Robin Zarling, Patty (fiancé, David VanRooy) Ratajczak and Rick Passehl; grandchildren: Ashley, Jasmine, Mercedes and Tristan Knobloch, Dale and Dominic Knobloch, Melanie (Eric) Buhrow, and Melissa (Nick) Guzman, Curtis (Katie) and Dakota (Alyssa) Zarling, Kyle, Ryan and Jacob Ratajczak, Andrea (Daniel) Will III, and Thomas Passehl; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Travis; sister, Judy Knotts; brother, Gerald Knobloch; and step-son, Randy Passehl.
A private family service and gathering for friends and family will be at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 7, 2019