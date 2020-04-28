|
|
Oshkosh - James L. Lett, 80, of Oshkosh, WI, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 at Evergreen Manor.
Jim was born in Oshkosh, WI on August 27, 1939, son of the late Fred and Lona (Vanderhoof) Lett. He is survived by his sister, Lauri Murdock of Cookeville TN, brother, Danny (Malou) Lett of Oshkosh, son, Darren (Kathy) Lett of Oshkosh, daughter, Tanya (Richard) Meidem of Greenville, WI, grandchildren, Leanne (Mike) Gianunzio, Detroit MI, Renee Aubrey, Oshkosh, and Calvin Lett, Oshkosh; great-grandchildren Mia Gianunzio and Madilyn Lubhan. He was preceded in death by his wife Judith and brother Thomas.
Jim was a dedicated 39 year employee of CR Meyer in Oshkosh, WI and a proud member of the Operating Engineers Local 139. He was a skilled crane operator and later helped manage the company's equipment maintenance program. Following retirement, Jim and his wife Judy enjoyed traveling the country in their customized "Peterbuilt" and being part of the Winnebago Wanderers RV club. Highlights of their travels included trips to Alaska, Canada with his daughter and Disney World with family.
A private service will be held with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your . Condolences can be sent via Konrad Behlman online, https://konrad-behlman.secure.tributecenteronline.com/obituaries/James-Lee-Lett?obId=12799480. Jim's family is especially grateful to Dr. Ringwala and his team for their specialized attention and the entire staff at Evergreen Manor for their care and compassion.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020