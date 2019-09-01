|
Oshkosh - James Lee Savinski passed away peacefully at home after a valiant fight with cancer on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years Vickie (Larson) Savinski. They were married August 8th, 1970 and had a wonderful and happy life together, along with their daughter, Sara (Savinski) Dobish, Grandchildren Hannah and Alex Dobish, and son David James Savinski and wife Angela Zmiejko.
Jim was born December 31, 1946 in Wausau, Wisconsin to John and Merle (Gavitt) Savinski who preceded him in death. Jim is survived by his sister Jane Spatz and her husband Don, nieces Diane Weyer and Lisa Willes and their families. Jim is further survived by his sister-in-law Marcie Beneda and her husband Kenny, niece Emily Koop and her husband Reed, all who currently reside in Kansas where Jim's wife Vickie grew up. Jim is survived by many cousins in the Wausau area.
From 1966 to 1970, Jim proudly served in the United States Air Force as a loadmaster on a C-130 Hercules; his love of airplanes and flying continued throughout his life. Jim started his career as an engineer at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in St. Louis before moving his family back to Wisconsin in 1979. Jim retired from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources after 31 years as an Environmental Engineer, where he dedicated his professional life to caring for Wisconsin's natural environment that he loved so dearly.
Jim also cared very much for his community, having served on the Town of Algoma Board, Parks Committee, Planning Commission, and was currently the president of the Town of Algoma Sanitary District. He also enjoyed serving on the Sheldon Nature Area Committee, where Jim felt early education was the best way to conserve our natural environment.
A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Jim always put his family first. Even through tough times laughter was constantly erupting above any adversary. There are far too many stories, acquaintances and wonderful nuances Jim had to list here. The world was as touched by Jim's life as the world touched him.
Services will be held at Algoma Boulevard United Methodist Church, 1174 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI on Saturday, September 7th. Visitation will be at 10am with services beginning at 11am.
Thank you to Jim's oncologist, Dr. Moid, and all the wonderful and caring nurses at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center of Oshkosh who lovingly took care of Jim. Further thanks to the Aurora Hospice team, especially Mary and Jennifer, who came into our home to continue the loving care for Jim.
Memorials may be made in Jim's memory to Algoma Boulevard United Methodist Church or to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Endangered Resources Fund.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 1, 2019