James Lsenick
Omro - James D. Lesnick, age 74, of Omro, died peacefully Wednesday morning, November 13, 2019, at Country Villa Assisted Living in Omro. Born on December 29, 1944, in Berlin, Wisconsin, to Donald and Dorothe (Shebelski) Lesnick, Jim married the love of his life, Marie Braun, in 1963.
A graduate of Berlin High School class of 1963, Jim received his Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Art Education from UW-Oshkosh, which became his career, teaching all levels from elementary to high school, in the Oshkosh School System. He also taught several courses at UW-Oshkosh, including Adult Special Needs.
Although he loved all mediums in art, Jim's passion for working with gold metal evolved into the creation and manufacturing of custom fine gold jewelry by method of "lost wax" casting. His unique designs would draw people to his studio from all over the state of Wisconsin. He thoroughly enjoyed designing and creating that one of a kind piece.
Jim's love of music was expressed by playing drums at various stages of his life with Dixieland, Rock-n-Roll, and Blues being favorite genre. He also played in the Lord of the Lakes Church band where he continued to inspire others through music.
His love of the outdoors, whether picking rocks on Lake Superior shores, on hikes, or while traveling, he inspired his grandchildren to always look around to find the beauty in the uniqueness of nature. Jim enjoyed sharing his passions in life, taking the opportunity to inspire others using art, music, and nature as gateways to continue teaching throughout his life.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Lesnick; children, Lisa M. (Marc) Curtis and Bradford (companion, Jan Roessl) Lesnick; grandchildren, Kaytie Curtis, Karie (companion, Bill Olson) Curtis, and Michael Lesnick; brother, Jeffery (Ruth Ann) Lesnick; sister, MaryJo Lesnick; sister-in-law, Evonne (Vern Heinrich) Braun-Harr; niece, Michele (Craig) Stevenson; and Russell (Darcy Rich) Sawallish. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church, 6090 Harbour South Dr., with Pastor Kevin Heffernan officiating. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Sunday from 12 Noon until 4:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Jim's name. The Lesnick family wishes to thank the caring staff at Country Villa Assisted Living in Omro for the gentle, compassionate, care given to Jim during his stay.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019