Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
View Map
St. Mary's Catholic Parish
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Mary's Catholic Parish
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
View Map
Lake View Memorial Chapel
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Lake View Memorial Chapel
Interment
View Map
Lake View Memorial Chapel
James Markham Jensen
Clearwater, FL - James Markham Jensen, 77, died February 4, 2019 at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He was born on April 1, 1941 to the late William and June (Plouff) Jensen in Oshkosh, WI.
Jim was a 1960 graduate of Menasha High School and he proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Edisto Icebreaker from 1960 - 1962. He then attended University of Wisconsin Oshkosh studying music education.
On August 21, 1965 he married Norma Mullan at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Menasha, WI.
Jim left college to pursue a career with American Can in Neenah from 1964 to 2001 as a photo engraver. He had a fishing charter service on Lake Michigan out of Kewaunee and Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh.
Jim was a life time member of the Midnight Club, Otter Street Fishing Club and Paynes Point Hook and Spear. He was a founding member of the Sturgeon For Tomorrow West Central Chapter. He was a member of the Elks Club in Oshkosh, Lakers Club and a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.
In his free time he enjoyed fishing, sturgeon spearing, hunting and playing cribbage.
After 40 years of living in Oshkosh, Jim and Norma started a new adventure in 2001 and moved to their cabin in Hawkins, WI. There Jim was a life member of the American Legion and the American Legion Riders, Wildlife Restoration Association. He was also a member of the Hawkins Sno-Hawks Snowmobile Club and a member of St Mary's Catholic Church. He enjoyed taking rides on his Harley Davidson, snowmobiling and hunting.
Jim belonged to the USS Edisto's Military Reunions. He served as the treasurer when the group was founded in 2004. Jim looked forward to all the reunions and spending time with his shipmates.
In 2014 Jim and Norma started another adventure together and moved to Clearwater, Fl. A retirement community at Doral Village. He enjoyed biking, shuffle board, table tennis, and spending time on the beach with his metal detector. He volunteered at bingo with being the banker. At Doral Jim made wonderful friends that all became family.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Norma; children, Michelle (Andy) Cicha of Bloomer, WI, Jodi (Philip) Hintz of Beach Park, IL, Scott and fiancée Lisa Meyer of Sheldon, WI; sister, Barbara Engelman of Oshkosh; sister-in-law's, Ellie Fernands; and Joanne Mullane; grandchildren Zachary (Megan) Jensen, Rebecca, Stacie, Megan, Andrea, Joshua and Faith Hintz; Samuel Jensen and one great-granddaughter Dorothy Jensen and a great granddaughter that was born after his death, Juniper Jensen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Norma Duncan; father-in-law, Frances Duncan; three brothers-in-law Peter, James and David Mullane and one sister-in-law Shirley Mullane.
Jim was a loving husband, dad, brother and grandpa and will be missed by many.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Parish of Hawkins at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.
Family and friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Mary's from 9:00-10:45 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the church. All are invited to the luncheon.
Inturnment will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Lake View Memorial Chapel in Oshkosh, WI with Deacon Rick Hocking. Family and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Lake View Memorial Chapel from 9:00-10:45 a.m. At 11:00 a.m. a service with full military honors will be performed by the American Legion of Oshkosh,
A luncheon will follow at the Midnight Club following the burial. All are invited to the luncheon.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 24, 2019
