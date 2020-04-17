|
James Michalkiewicz
Appleton - James Michalkiewicz
Age 70, died peacefully in his sleep on April 15th, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Jim was born May 20, 1949, in Appleton, to the late Joe and Marie (Young) Michalkiewicz. He married Donna M. Wendt July 5th, 1969. Jim attended Appleton West High School where he participated in football, basketball and wrestling. He went on to wrestle at Milwaukee Area Technical College, and finished his bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering at the University of Wisconsin - Stout. He spent over 30 years in management for the Production and Reporting Department at both Curwood in New London and their parent company, Bemis in Oshkosh.
Jim treasured moments with his family, especially time spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing cards with his parents and other relatives. At home, his favorite things to watch on TV were John Wayne movies and football, basketball, and baseball games. In summers, he cherished family camping trips to Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Disneyworld, Badlands, state and county parks, as well as many other locations. He coached T-league for all four of his daughters, and organized/coached all-star basketball teams for his two youngest daughters. Jim could find anyone a bargain while going to auctions, garage sales, and shopping online. He enjoyed fixing things, everything from refinishing furniture to working on lawnmowers, snowblowers, and cars. Jim consistently attended his children's and grandchildren's sporting events and school programs, and he always made sure they had everything they needed to excel in whatever endeavor they pursued.
Survivors include his WIFE, Donna, of 50 years.
DAUGHTERS: LoriAnn (Bob) Harmon, Fox Crossing; Mari (Hans) Nelson, Appleton; Julie (Kelly) Branner; Menasha.
GRANDCHILDREN: Andrés Michalkiewicz, Alina, Noah, Kaylyn, and Jaden Harmon; Maximus and Laurel Nelson; and Ashley Branner.
Siblings: Jean Michalkiewicz, Joan Stellmacher (fiancé Don Vyvyan), Linda Flenz, and Patrick Michalkiewicz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Marie Michalkiewicz; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wallace and Jane Wendt; brother-in-law, Dennis Flenz; and youngest daughter, Bonnie Michalkiewicz.
"Bapa, none of us would be who we are today if not for the support you gave each of us and the values you taught us. Even if we didn't understand it at the time, everything you said and did for us was because you wanted to see us succeed. You poured your heart and soul into this family and we've learned so much from watching you. We'll miss you Bapa."
Due to the current restrictions of COVID-19, a celebration of life will be at a future date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020