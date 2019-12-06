|
James Michels
Markesan - James Marland Michels, age 73 of Markesan, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Markesan Resident Home after a brave battle with cancer.
James was born on August 20, 1946, the son of Marland "Bob" and Alice (Stiller) Michels. He attended Prairie View Elementary School, graduated from Markesan High School with the Class of 1965, and never moved away from his birth home near Markesan. Jim was a lifelong member of the Markesan United Methodist Church and enjoyed various church functions. He enjoyed farming with his parents all his life and continued farming on his own when his parents passed. Jim especially enjoyed going to movies, taking rides, and eating out with special faithful friend, Susan Morgan.
He is survived by his sister, Susan (Terry) Bryan of Surprise, AZ; nephew, Jeffrey (Melissa) Zuege of Surprise, AZ, and their daughters, Jenell and Arianna; nephew, Steven (Monique) Zuege of Lake Elsinore, CA; longtime friend, Susan Morgan; and further survived by many cousins, friends, and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents, and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Jim will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Markesan United Methodist Church, 74 E. Catherine St., Markesan from 10:00 a.m until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kyochul Shin officiating. Inurnment will take place at Markesan Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 181 S. Main St., Markesan is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019