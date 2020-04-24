|
James Ostertag
Oshkosh - It is with great sadness that the family of James Stephan Ostertag announces his passing on Thursday, April 16th, 2020. Born on September 6th, 1987, in Oshkosh, WI to James Grant Ostertag and Lori Jean Lane (Bullock), James was instantly loved and adored by his family.
James was named after his father and their bond would prove inseparable. Often describing each other as "their best friend", the two could often be seen together hunting, boating, snowmobiling, spending time up north at the cabin, participating in sports like football and wrestling, and just enjoying each other's company. Following in his father's footsteps, James opened a construction business and the two would often work side-by-side on projects large and small.
An incredible teller of stories, James had a natural ability to make people laugh and to feel better about themselves. Always with a smile on his face, he could instantly cheer up anyone and his great rollicking laughter could easily be heard in the next room.
One of James's best attributes was his capacity to listen to other people and to help people who needed help, especially in a time of desperate need. He always made himself available to people and this special quality of his will never be forgotten.
Though our hearts ache desperately at his passing, his family finds comfort knowing that he is in heaven with loved ones. Thank you, James, for everything. You are very deeply missed, and we wish, more than anything, for one more moment with you. Until we see you again.
James will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Lilee Mae Ostertag and Charlie Ostertag; his parents James Ostertag and Lori Lane (Bullock); his brothers, Aaron Bullock and Brian (Ruthche) Ostertag; his sister Bodell (Jim) Ostertag; his nieces, Trishia, Valerie, and Brianna Ostertag; his numerous Aunts, Uncles, and cousins; and his many special friends.
In the near future, a Celebration of Life Services will be held at Seefeld Funeral Home, 1025 Oregon Street in Oshkosh, WI.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020