James Prasher
James Prasher

Oshkosh - James C. (Sam) Prasher, 83, passed away on November 9, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. Sam was born in Appleton, to the late Lloyd and Ethel (Wolters) Prasher on January 21, 1937. Sam married Lynn Roeck on February 3, 1962 and she preceded him in death on October 30, 2000.

Sam graduated from Appleton High School and went on to attend UW Madison. However, before graduating, he decided to join the army. He was stationed in Germany and called himself a Cold War Veteran. After serving his country, he met and married Lynn and they were blessed with three children. Sam was very proud of his kids and loved to watch them in all their activities. Sam was employed with Hewitt Transmission until his retirement. Sam learned to golf late in life and would travel with the guys to different courses around the area. Early in life, he was asked to join "poker club" and from this group he made lasting friendships. Sam found love again with Dorothy Matsche and lived in Oshkosh for the past 19 years. Sam truly enjoyed Dorothy's family and spending time with them.

James is survived by his son, Mike (Julie) Prasher of Eau Claire; daughter, Molly (Mark) Vold of Osseo; son-in-law, Tim Ebben of Kaukauna; twin sister, Sue Krueger; four grandchildren, Abbey (Eric) Burke, Nate Lading, Samuel, and Katherine Prasher; significant other, Dorothy Matsche; her son, Dean (Tracy) Matsche and their children Marcus and Kaylee; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

James was preceded in death by his daughter, Sara Ebben; 2 sisters, Joan Hannemann and Lois Williams; and step-grandson, Isaiah Ebben.

The family would like to thank all the medical personnel at Mercy for their loving care.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
