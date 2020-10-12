James "Jim" R. Quick
This is my obituary as I would have it.
I'm Jim and I'm writing this auto-obituary that I might express what I would hope to be remembered for.
I was born on October 20, 1946 at the Ripon Memorial Hospital in Ripon, WI to Russell and Dorothy Dalke Quick, the oldest of two sons. I graduated from Green Lake Public High School in 1965 and went to UW-Oshkosh for three semesters before joining the US Air Force in February, 1967. On April 15, 1967 I married Georgeen (Ginger) Bednarek (the best friend I've ever had) and we were blessed with two daughters, Jamie and Ginette, before I was shipped to Vietnam for the year of 1970. When I returned and was discharged from the service I worked for a time for Speed Queen Corp., then for four years for ADVOCAP as a coordinator for their Supported Work Program (during this time we were blessed with the birth of our son, Jesse). Then in 1979 I took a job as a prison guard in Waupun because of the job security and stayed there until 1999 when I retired. That job, never in my wildest dreams, did I ever want, because I never wanted that much control over another person. In the end I may have been well suited for that work because I was able to separate the deed from the person and never forget that I was dealing with another human being.
For most of my adult life my aspiration was always to be known as a farmer. From my association with my grandparents, aunts, uncles, and my parents' friends I always felt that to farm was a noble and honorable occupation. In 1971 when I returned home from Vietnam, Ginger and I began to garden and we discovered the idea of organic farming and our world began to change. We embraced the organic philosophy for food production. In 1982 we bought Ginger's parents' farm and my dreams began to come true. In 1994 my eyes were opened to the world of grass-based agriculture and my life was changed forever. I became a 'Grass Farmer' and have remained one. No longer did I need to destroy the natural structure of the soil by plowing to nourish my animals. In turn I was able to offer my animals as raised on a natural diet, in a humane manner and as a food closer to what our bodies accepted as natural and wholesome. Also, our gardens flourished and we came to know the "stinky rose" or garlic, and found a new avenue to offer people an interesting and healthy addition to their diets and often their own gardens.
Over the years my greatest joy has been my wife and our children and grandchildren. After our family my greatest reward has come from our association with other farmers and especially with the younger aspiring farmers that want to be able to step back from the pace of our modern world and produce food that nourishes the body and soul that brings our communities together. These young farmers have allowed us to share what knowledge we may have gained and often become their mentors. These relationships have greatly enriched our lives and given our efforts meaning.
As to my spiritualism, as you read this I should be making my way down 'The Milky Way' where I will meet the gate keeper to see if I have lived my life well enough to pass on and continue my way home, or whether I need to try again. I hope I have journeyed well through this life.
It falls to us now, his family, to finish Jim's story. After being diagnosed with Leukemia in 2016, Jim underwent many chemotherapy treatments. He had a successful bone marrow transplant on June 2, 2020, but suffered many setbacks afterward. He spent the final 6 weeks of his life at home under the care of his family and Agnesian Hospice. Here he enjoyed visits from many friends and family. These were precious times that will remain in our hearts always. He was able to watch the activities of his farm continue; the work of his life. He heard the laughter of his children and his grandchildren, the hopes for the future.
In the early morning hours of Sunday, October 11, 2020, he passed from this life, at peace, on the land that he loved.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Ginger Quick; children, Jamie (Jim) Luchinski, Ginny (Dan) Wolf, and Jesse (Bobbie) Quick; grandchildren, Levi (Nathan Goudreau) Luchinski, Cody Luchinski, Nate Luchinski, Rachael (Andrew Meza) Wolf, Ben Wolf, Jonathan Quick and Lillian Quick; one great-grandson, Owen Wolf; a brother, Robert Quick; and brother-in-law, Chris Waldhart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Dorothy Quick; in-laws, Ben and Lillian Bednarek; sisters-in-law, Doreen Waldhart, Nancy Quick and Kathy Lehman; and brother-in-law, Tom Lehman.
