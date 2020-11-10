1/2
James R. Retelle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. Retelle

Oshkosh - James R. Retelle, age 85, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born in Oshkosh on April 4, 1935 to the late Albert and Wilma (Meixl) Retelle.

James was retired from UW Oshkosh as a painter and previously worked for CR Meyer and Klinger Painting. He went to grade school at St Peters in Oshkosh and graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1953 where he was an outstanding basketball and baseball player. He was an avid bowler and pool player in his spare time. James was very proud of cutting the ribbon on the original Wisconsin Ave bridge in 1939 and again in 2008 with his granddaughter Jordon. His apple of his eye was his granddaughter Samantha who he would watch play softball soccer and take her to cheer practice. They had a special day every week they called Taco Tuesday.

James is survived by his two sons: Rick (Sara) of Ripon, Michael (Jennifer) of Oshkosh; and two grandchildren: Samantha Retelle and Jordon Liebert. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ann; parents, Albert and Wilma; and three siblings: Albert "Buddy" Retelle, Bernadine (Melvin) Klinger, and Marian (Eddie) Schuessler.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the doctors and hospice at Aurora health care.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lake View Memorial Park Chapel with Pastor Joe Pietrangelo officiating. Visitation will be held at the chapel from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will be in the Lake View Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oshkosh Northwestern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved