James R. Retelle
Oshkosh - James R. Retelle, age 85, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born in Oshkosh on April 4, 1935 to the late Albert and Wilma (Meixl) Retelle.
James was retired from UW Oshkosh as a painter and previously worked for CR Meyer and Klinger Painting. He went to grade school at St Peters in Oshkosh and graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1953 where he was an outstanding basketball and baseball player. He was an avid bowler and pool player in his spare time. James was very proud of cutting the ribbon on the original Wisconsin Ave bridge in 1939 and again in 2008 with his granddaughter Jordon. His apple of his eye was his granddaughter Samantha who he would watch play softball soccer and take her to cheer practice. They had a special day every week they called Taco Tuesday.
James is survived by his two sons: Rick (Sara) of Ripon, Michael (Jennifer) of Oshkosh; and two grandchildren: Samantha Retelle and Jordon Liebert. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ann; parents, Albert and Wilma; and three siblings: Albert "Buddy" Retelle, Bernadine (Melvin) Klinger, and Marian (Eddie) Schuessler.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the doctors and hospice at Aurora health care.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lake View Memorial Park Chapel with Pastor Joe Pietrangelo officiating. Visitation will be held at the chapel from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will be in the Lake View Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
.