James Ross
Oshkosh - James Stewart Ross, a longtime resident of Oshkosh, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age 79, surrounded by his family. He will be laid to rest in Ellenwood Cemetery.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 29 to May 31, 2020.